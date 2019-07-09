09.07.2019 13:15:00

Newly Released Precision Dispensing Valve Enters the Market

SANFORD, Fla., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sureshot® 3510 valve offers precision micro-shot, non-contact "jet" dispensing in a small, lightweight design. With user repairable and replaceable dispensing needles and precise control over dispensing amounts, this valve offers manufacturers huge value in a tiny package. Hernon Manufacturing Inc.®, maker of high-performance adhesives, sealants, dispensing and curing equipment announced the release of this new dispensing valve in June 2019.

The Sureshot® 3510 valve can dispense tiny amounts of material, less than 1 µl. The valve can be used to dispense a variety of low viscosity and wicking materials. The changeable needles of the dispensing valve provide manufacturers with multiple needle sizes to accommodate various shot sizes and make cleaning and repairing easy.

"The new 3510 dispensing valve is a great addition to our lineup." Sales and Marketing Director Edgardo Rodriguez commented. "While we have offered other user repairable valves in the past, the 3510 is the designed specifically to support users replacing clogged or damaged needles in the field."

Hernon Manufacturing, Inc.® is a manufacturer of high-performance adhesives, sealants, and coatings, dispensing equipment and UV LED curing systems. With over 5,000 unique formulas and dozens of dispensing and curing products, Hernon's merchandise is utilized in a wide variety of industries for large scale manufacturing and MRO activities. Hernon Manufacturing Inc.® is based out of their headquarters in Sanford, FL. and ships to over 60 nations worldwide through a network of distributors and partners with over 100 locations. Learn more about Hernon Manufacturing, Inc.® and their custom solution process at Hernon.com.

 

SOURCE Hernon Manufacturing Inc.

