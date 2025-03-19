Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’005 -0.4%  SPI 17’218 -0.4%  Dow 41’581 -0.6%  DAX 23’226 -0.7%  Euro 0.9585 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’486 0.0%  Gold 3’040 0.2%  Bitcoin 73’422 1.2%  Dollar 0.8782 0.2%  Öl 70.5 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Tesla11448018Steyr Motors139399233Stadler Rail217818Novartis1200526
Top News
UBS-Aktie verlustreich: UBS darf Kapitalverschärfungen womöglich etappenweise umsetzen
Schweizer ETF-Boom: Setzen Anleger eher auf Aktien oder ETFs?
Swatch-Aktie legt zu: Gewinneinbruch bei Swatch wirkt sich auf Gehalt von Hayek aus - Ergebnisverbesserung erwartet
METRO-Aktie etwas höher: Börsenabschied im April
NVIDIA-Aktie gewinnt: Diese Pläne präsentierte NVIDIA auf der GTC
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Trifork Aktie [Valor: 111122781 / ISIN: CH1111227810]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
19.03.2025 13:37:40

Newly awarded public tender: Establishment and operation of an external hosting environment for Brugerklubben SBSYS

Trifork
87.90 DKK 3.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press release

Newly awarded public tender: Establishment and operation of an external hosting environment for Brugerklubben SBSYS

Aalborg, 19 March 2025 - Contain by Netic, a Trifork subsidiary, has recently been awarded a public tender for the establishment and operation of an external hosting environment for Brugerklubben SBSYS. Brugerklubben SBSYS is a Danish association of 41 municipalities and 2 regions that oversees the development of the Electronic Document and Records Management Systems (EDRMS), SBSYS, and SBSIP, which in total support the daily workflow for more than 50,000 users.

Contain by Netic has been selected to establish and operate an external operating environment that will facilitate the operation of SBSYS and SBSIP for all members. The project involves migrating key components from Hetzner in Germany to Contain by Netic's Danish infrastructure. Additionally, operations will be consolidated from members’ decentralized environments into a centralized, external hosting environment in Netic’s data center.

As part of the agreement, Contain by Netic is delivering a PaaS (Platform as a Service) solution based on Managed Kubernetes. This enables Brugerklubben SBSYS to offload all complexity to Contain by Netic while maintaining the flexibility to scale as needed.

Claus Hansen, CCO at Netic, comments on the agreement:

"It is a great recognition of our expertise that Brugerklubben SBSYS has chosen Contain by Netic as the managed platform for their critical EDRM systems. With more than 50,000 daily users, reliability and scalability are paramount, and we are proud to take on this critical responsibility. As part of the project, we are moving key components from Germany to a Danish public cloud hosted in Netic’s local data center - an essential step for data protection and compliance. We appreciate the trust placed in us and look forward to a strong four-year partnership, where we will provide modern, secure, and future-proof operations for Brugerklubben SBSYS.”

The contract has a duration of 48 months. During this period, Contain by Netic will ensure stable and consistent operations while maintaining seamless collaboration with Brugerklubben SBSYS’s other vendors.

 

Investor and media contact

Frederik Svanholm
Group Investment Director, Head of IR & PR
frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 7317

 

About Trifork

Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,229 professionals across 73 business units in 16 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group’s R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Trifork Holding AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Trifork Holding AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: TransDigm, Motorola Solutions & FISERV mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ TransDigm
✅ Motorola Solutions
✅ FISERV

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: TransDigm, Motorola Solutions & FISERV mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:19 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp haussiert
09:17 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
08:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: TransDigm, Motorola Solutions & FISERV mit François Bloch
07:19 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Neues Allzeithoch, aber…
18.03.25 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Reverse Convertible auf Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Tesla Inc
18.03.25 What API and EIA Data Reveal About Crude Oil Markets
18.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sonova, UBS
17.03.25 Logo WHS DAX & Gold weiter stark! Bitcoin und die Aktien der Woche (Nvidia, Apple, Intel,...) im Fokus
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’580.78 19.78 BDKS2U
Short 13’885.67 13.46 3OUBSU
Short 14’405.95 8.76 UFLBSU
SMI-Kurs: 13’004.77 19.03.2025 13:38:34
Long 12’520.00 19.76
Long 12’227.49 13.74 B4OSIU
Long 11’740.00 8.91
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Milliardenverluste bei NVIDIA: Ist der gesamte Chipmarkt in Gefahr? - Broadcom als Alternative
Steyr Motors-Aktie hebt ab: Anhaltender Rüstungsboom sorgt für Kursvervielfachung
Cathie Wood greift zu: Bei diesem KI-Wert sieht die Starinvestorin offenbar mehr Chancen als bei der NVIDIA-Aktie
Ausblick: DEUTZ stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Quantencomputer-Aktien D-Wave & Co. im Aufwind: NVIDIA-Hoffnung als Kurstreiber
Berkshire Hathaway erhöht Anteil an Japans Handelsriesen - Aktien legen zu
Aktienmarkt überbewertet? Warum der Buffett-Indikator jetzt ein Warnsignal sendet
thyssenkrupp-Aktie höher: thyssenkrupp bleibt im Dialog mit deutschem Bund zur Zukunft der Marinesparte
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Top-Rankings

KW 11: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 11: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 11: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}