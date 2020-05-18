Newline Interactive Displays Optimized for Crestron's new DM NVX™ Technology

PLANO, Texas, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive has announced a new partnership with Crestron, whose displays officially support the DM NVX-D80 AV network decoder. The DM NVX-D80 is a plug-and-play solution that enables Newline displays to deliver audio and video, 4K60, 4:4:4, HDR-across any size network. This decoder incorporates flawless video and audio directly into Newline displays via the Open Pluggable Specification on board computer slot. Crestron is a global leader in workplace and campus technology touting five NVX family devices, with the D80 as the latest edition.

"We are so impressed by the technology offered by the Crestron team. The NVX D80 provides a quick, simple setup and ease of use once connected. The NVX-D80 plug and play functionality works seamlessly with our Newline displays," Chris Bradford, President at Newline.

Since the DM NVX-D80 decoder plugs into the OPS port on all Newline displays, it is powered by the display. This eliminates bulky power supplies and other inconvenient cables. Ultimately, reducing installation costs and providing a fully integrated network AV solution.

"The NVX-D80 was designed to integrate flawlessly with the biggest names in interactive displays such as Newline. By leveraging the OPS slot, the NVX-D80 creates a plug-and-play solution that enables Newline displays to deliver audio and video, 4K60, 4:4:4, HDR-across any size network." quoted Sarah Beggs, Director, Marketing, Commercial A/V at Crestron.

Newline hardware solutions bring images, videos, and presentations to life with either optically bonded or tempered glass anti-glare surfaces in 4K. The DM NVX network enhances the user experience by also transporting audio, USB, and control. And now, with the Pixel Perfect Processing technology, DM NVX complements the Newline display as the only network solution that delivers impeccable imagery every time over any network (1Gb, 2.5Gb, 5Gb, and 10Gb).

About Newline Interactive

Founded in 2012, Newline Interactive provides exceptional experiences to corporations, universities, government agencies, healthcare, and schools with their multi-touch interactive panels, accessories, and software. The continual innovation and product development Newline practices result in the company's reputation as a world-class organization without exception. Learn more at newline-interactive.com.

About Crestron

At Crestron, we build technology for every way people work, everywhere in the world –from desktop to boardrooms, offices to multi-nationals. Technology that adapts to what you have and prepares you for what you'll need. Platforms, devices, and systems designed to improve communication and collaboration. All managed by a cloud-based system for easy deployment, monitoring, and upgrading. At Crestron, we create faster, better, simpler solutions so people can work faster, better, and more productively. Discover Crestron by visiting http://www.crestron.com.

