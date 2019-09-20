Newline Announces Strategic Partnership with TEQlease

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with TEQlease, a technology equipment financing company.

Many schools, companies and other organizations have a limited or time-constrained budget for technology purchasing. As a premier manufacturer of interactive touch displays, Newline is dedicated to bringing best-in-class solutions to these customers and supporting their budget needs became an additional goal.

Bridging the gap with financing was the solution and the partnership with TeqLease became the obvious choice due to their strength in the market and commitment to excellence.

"The Newline and TeqLease partnership is a powerful combination. Our technology offering combined with the financing approach creates a unique solution that will allow us to make a positive impact on more of our customers." stated Ty Hall, Vice President of Sales for Newline Interactive.

With the ever-increasing need for technology in schools and businesses, organizations sometimes can't afford to refresh them as often as they would like. TeqLease provides the opportunity to anticipate these needs, which allows their customers to stay current on recent advances in AV and IT tech.

"Partnering with Newline to deliver best-in-class collaboration technology to our clients requires us to provide the very best business financing strategies and a choice of financing solutions," said Mike Lockwood, President of TEQlease. "Together, working as one team, allows us to customize financing solutions to help clients unlock the full potential of digital transformations and place our clients on the best path for success."

More about Newline Interactive

Founded in 2012, Newline Interactive provides exceptional experiences to corporations, universities, government agencies, healthcare and schools with their multi-touch interactive panels, accessories and software. The continual innovation and product development Newline practices results in the company's reputation as a world-class organization without exception. Find out more at newline-interactive.com.

More about TEQLease

Since 2000, TEQlease Capital has provided equipment financing solutions for businesses and educational institutions and offered equipment vendor finance programs across all industries. The focus is on service, including the equipment acquisition process and working with vendors, closing and documentation, administration and billing, and equipment return and auditing. For more information, visit http://www.teqlease.com.

