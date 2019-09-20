+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
20.09.2019 11:00:00

Newline Announces Strategic Partnership with TEQlease

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newline Interactive is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with TEQlease, a technology equipment financing company.

Many schools, companies and other organizations have a limited or time-constrained budget for technology purchasing. As a premier manufacturer of interactive touch displays, Newline is dedicated to bringing best-in-class solutions to these customers and supporting their budget needs became an additional goal.

Bridging the gap with financing was the solution and the partnership with TeqLease became the obvious choice due to their strength in the market and commitment to excellence.

"The Newline and TeqLease partnership is a powerful combination. Our technology offering combined with the financing approach creates a unique solution that will allow us to make a positive impact on more of our customers." stated Ty Hall, Vice President of Sales for Newline Interactive.

With the ever-increasing need for technology in schools and businesses, organizations sometimes can't afford to refresh them as often as they would like. TeqLease provides the opportunity to anticipate these needs, which allows their customers to stay current on recent advances in AV and IT tech.

"Partnering with Newline to deliver best-in-class collaboration technology to our clients requires us to provide the very best business financing strategies and a choice of financing solutions," said Mike Lockwood, President of TEQlease. "Together, working as one team, allows us to customize financing solutions to help clients unlock the full potential of digital transformations and place our clients on the best path for success."

More about Newline Interactive
Founded in 2012, Newline Interactive provides exceptional experiences to corporations, universities, government agencies, healthcare and schools with their multi-touch interactive panels, accessories and software. The continual innovation and product development Newline practices results in the company's reputation as a world-class organization without exception. Find out more at newline-interactive.com.

More about TEQLease
Since 2000, TEQlease Capital has provided equipment financing solutions for businesses and educational institutions and offered equipment vendor finance programs across all industries. The focus is on service, including the equipment acquisition process and working with vendors, closing and documentation, administration and billing, and equipment return and auditing. For more information, visit http://www.teqlease.com.

 

SOURCE Newline Interactive

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:44
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Johnson & Johnson, Walt Disney Co, 3M Co
10:30
Rocket Internet – hält der Support?
09:27
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz-Chance mit «Lock-in-Feature»
08:51
SMI - Optimisten übernehmen das Ruder
06:19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Fallender Trendkanal klar intakt / Adecco – Aufwärtskorrektur beendet?
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
16.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angriff auf saudische Ölförderanlagen: Möglicher Wendepunkt auch für den Aktienmarkt?
SNB belässt Leitzins unverändert - Höherer Freibetrag für Banken
Microsoft plant Aktienrückkauf in zweistelliger Milliardenhöhe - Microsoft-Aktie gewinnt
Aktien von Richemont und Swatch nach Exportdaten gesucht
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Eurokurs zum Franken gestiegen
Wird das neue Apple iPhone 11 zum überraschenden Absatzkönig?
China senkt neuen Referenzzins erneut
US-Notenbank Fed senkt Leitzins erneut
SMI fester -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht am Freitag an, während sich der deutsche DAX kaum verändert. Die asiatischen Märkte entwickeln sich am Freitag freundlich. An der Wall Street verarbeiteten die Anleger den Fed-Entscheid vom Vortag.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB