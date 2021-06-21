SMI 11’941 -0.6%  SPI 15’310 -0.6%  Dow 33’290 -1.6%  DAX 15’448 -1.8%  Euro 1.0944 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’083 -1.8%  Gold 1’764 -0.5%  Bitcoin 32’860 -5.9%  Dollar 0.9221 0.5%  Öl 73.3 0.4% 

21.06.2021 02:30:00

Newgen Cited as a 'Strong Performer' for Content Platforms by an Independent Research Firm

The report evaluates Newgen and 13 other vendors based on strategy, market presence, and current offering

SYDNEY, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of digital transformation platform, is pleased to announce that it has been positioned as a 'Strong Performer' in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q2 2021, authored by Cheryl McKinnon et al.

Newgen_Logo

The Forrester Wave™ evaluated Newgen's OmniDocs Contextual Content Services Platform and 13 other top content platform providers based on 25 criteria grouped into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence. In the evaluation, Newgen scored 4.06 in the "Current Offering" category and received the highest possible scores in the criteria of metadata, search, intelligent content services, app design/development tools, lifecycle management, and execution roadmap.

According to the report, "Newgen Software Technologies continues to shift its OmniDocs content platform to a cloud-first delivery model and invest in the capabilities to attract large enterprises with complex and largescale content and process management requirements...An innovative roadmap and product vision drive Newgen's strategy."

The report further states, "Newgen is particularly strong in its transactional content services, including process automation, capture, and automated content generations…Consider Newgen for its highly scalable content platform with a strong, balanced portfolio of capabilities, including innovation in AI and ML and strong low- and no-code development tools."

"For years, we have been continually recognized for our content services platform and its capabilities. We believe Forrester's recognition further validates our commitment to deliver best-in-class products to our customers. We continue to enable enterprises manage the lifecycle of their content for business process digitization, increased employee productivity, customer experience improvement, and enhanced adherence to regulatory compliance," said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

The complimentary copy of the Forrester report can be downloaded from the Newgen website.

About Newgen Software Technologies Pty Ltd:

Newgen is a leading provider of low code digital automation platform. Globally, successful financial institutions, insurance, government, and shared services organizations rely on Newgen's industry-recognized products and applications—to manage their processes (BPM), content (ECM), and communications (CCM)—for connected operations. From customer onboarding to service requests, from loans and deposits to underwriting, and many more, Newgen's industry applications transform business-critical operations with agility. Newgen's cloud-based platform enables digital transformation initiatives for superior customer experience, optimized costs, and improved efficiencies.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676258/Newgen_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Asif Khan
asif.khan@newgensoft.com

 

