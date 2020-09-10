Newest Enhancements To Bloomberg Law's Brief Analyzer Include Dockets Integration And Word Document Upload

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law announced today the release of enhancements to its Brief Analyzer product, the workflow tool that leverages AI to help litigators reduce the amount of time they spend researching and drafting briefs. For more information and to request a demo of Brief Analyzer, please visit http://onb-law.com/pKS050Bhqtz.

Launched earlier this year, Brief Analyzer reviews the text of an uploaded document to identify authorities cited in the brief and suggests other content for review, including relevant cases not cited in the brief, similar briefs from other dockets, and Practical Guidance.

The newest enhancements to Brief Analyzer include full integration with Bloomberg Law's market-leading Dockets product and support for uploading Word documents.

Integrated with Dockets. By fully integrating Brief Analyzer with Dockets, attorneys can now use Bloomberg Law's Docket Key® feature to find briefs relevant to their matter and, with one-click, run an analysis over those briefs. This integration of Brief Analyzer with Dockets, as well as with tools such as Points of Law and Smart Code®, allows users to take advantage of all Bloomberg Law has to offer in one seamless research experience.

Word document support. Attorneys can now securely upload drafts of their own briefs to check citations and ensure no relevant material has been missed without having to convert any documents to PDF.

"We know two things: that litigators spend a lot of time researching and responding to briefs and that Brief Analyzer significantly reduces that time, allowing them to focus on more strategic tasks," said Joe Breda, president of Bloomberg Law. "The newest enhancements to Brief Analyzer show our commitment to continuous improvement of this tool – and all of the tools on the Bloomberg Law platform – to further maximize attorneys' time and help them do their job more efficiently."

Brief Analyzer is available to Bloomberg Law subscribers at no additional cost.

