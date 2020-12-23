|
Newer Welding Techniques to Enable Growth in the Digital Age in the Global Welding Equipment and Consumables Market
DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Newer Welding Techniques to Enable Growth in the Digital Age" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the global welding equipment and consumables market. It provides information on the total market revenues by analyzing three key regions: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and the Americas. It discusses the major trends and prevailing scenario across all regions.
Globally, with the exception of some APAC countries, there is a lack of investor confidence that has stalled projects across industries. End users are focusing on cost-optimization measures to reduce their capital investment across segments by implementing measures such as procuring low-cost products from India, China, and Taiwan. The majority of restraints facing the industry are on a global scale, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the slowdown heavily impacts specific markets, the effects are also being felt in related industries. However, there is a sense of optimism that the present scenario will gradually ease during the forecast period, with vendors introducing innovative welding techniques to increase efficiencies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Research Scope
- Geographic Scope
- Definitions
- End-user Definitions
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Segmentation
- Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Welding Equipment and Consumables Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecast and Trends - Total Welding Equipment and Consumables Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Total Welding Equipment and Consumables Market - Revenue Forecast
- Welding Equipment Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Welding Equipment Market - Revenue by Product Type
- Welding Consumables Market - Percent Revenue Forecast By Product Type
- Welding Consumables Market - Revenue by Product Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region - Total Welding Equipment and Consumables Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Total Welding Equipment and Consumables Market
- Total Welding Equipment and Consumables Market - Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis
- Welding Equipment Market - Market Share and Competitive Analysis
- Welding Equipment Market - Competitive Environment
- Welding Consumables Market - Market Share and Competitive Analysis
- Welding Consumables Market - Competitive Environment
6. Americas Breakdown
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Americas - Revenue Forecast
- Americas - Revenue Forecast by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast - North America
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type - North America
- Revenue Forecast - Latin America
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Latin America
- Americas - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Americas - End-user Split
7. EMEA Breakdown
- Market Engineering Measurements
- EMEA - Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast - Europe
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Europe
- Revenue Forecast - Middle East
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Middle East
- Revenue Forecast - Africa
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Africa
- Revenue Forecast Discussion - EMEA
- End-user Split - EMEA
8. APAC Breakdown
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast - APAC
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type - APAC
- Revenue Forecast Discussion - APAC
- End-user Split - APAC
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- TIES Project - Major Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Looking Beyond Traditional Channels
- Growth Opportunity 2: A Focus on High-quality Welds Will Boost Demand
10. Key Conclusions
- The Last Word - Three Big Predictions
