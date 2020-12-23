SMI 10’412 0.1%  SPI 12’995 0.1%  Dow 30’234 0.7%  DAX 13’587 1.3%  Euro 1.0829 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’539 1.2%  Gold 1’873 0.7%  Bitcoin 20’963 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8881 -0.2%  Öl 51.4 3.0% 
23.12.2020 18:15:00

Newer Welding Techniques to Enable Growth in the Digital Age in the Global Welding Equipment and Consumables Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Newer Welding Techniques to Enable Growth in the Digital Age" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the global welding equipment and consumables market. It provides information on the total market revenues by analyzing three key regions: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and the Americas. It discusses the major trends and prevailing scenario across all regions.

Globally, with the exception of some APAC countries, there is a lack of investor confidence that has stalled projects across industries. End users are focusing on cost-optimization measures to reduce their capital investment across segments by implementing measures such as procuring low-cost products from India, China, and Taiwan. The majority of restraints facing the industry are on a global scale, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the slowdown heavily impacts specific markets, the effects are also being felt in related industries. However, there is a sense of optimism that the present scenario will gradually ease during the forecast period, with vendors introducing innovative welding techniques to increase efficiencies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Engineering Measurements
  • CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

  • Research Scope
  • Geographic Scope
  • Definitions
  • End-user Definitions
  • Key Questions This Study Will Answer
  • Segmentation
  • Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Welding Equipment and Consumables Market

  • Market Drivers
  • Drivers Explained
  • Market Restraints
  • Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends - Total Welding Equipment and Consumables Market

  • Market Engineering Measurements
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Total Welding Equipment and Consumables Market - Revenue Forecast
  • Welding Equipment Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
  • Welding Equipment Market - Revenue by Product Type
  • Welding Consumables Market - Percent Revenue Forecast By Product Type
  • Welding Consumables Market - Revenue by Product Type
  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Region - Total Welding Equipment and Consumables Market
  • Revenue Forecast by Region - Total Welding Equipment and Consumables Market
  • Total Welding Equipment and Consumables Market - Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis

  • Welding Equipment Market - Market Share and Competitive Analysis
  • Welding Equipment Market - Competitive Environment
  • Welding Consumables Market - Market Share and Competitive Analysis
  • Welding Consumables Market - Competitive Environment

6. Americas Breakdown

  • Market Engineering Measurements
  • Americas - Revenue Forecast
  • Americas - Revenue Forecast by Product Type
  • Revenue Forecast - North America
  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type - North America
  • Revenue Forecast - Latin America
  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Latin America
  • Americas - Revenue Forecast Discussion
  • Americas - End-user Split

7. EMEA Breakdown

  • Market Engineering Measurements
  • EMEA - Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast - Europe
  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Europe
  • Revenue Forecast - Middle East
  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Middle East
  • Revenue Forecast - Africa
  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Africa
  • Revenue Forecast Discussion - EMEA
  • End-user Split - EMEA

8. APAC Breakdown

  • Market Engineering Measurements
  • Revenue Forecast - APAC
  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type - APAC
  • Revenue Forecast Discussion - APAC
  • End-user Split - APAC

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

  • TIES Project - Major Growth Opportunities
  • Growth Opportunity 1: Looking Beyond Traditional Channels
  • Growth Opportunity 2: A Focus on High-quality Welds Will Boost Demand

10. Key Conclusions

  • The Last Word - Three Big Predictions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qthf64

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newer-welding-techniques-to-enable-growth-in-the-digital-age-in-the-global-welding-equipment-and-consumables-market-301198032.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 11.36
3.56 %
UBS Group 12.53
2.58 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’014.50
1.65 %
Swiss Re 82.28
1.58 %
Swiss Life Hldg 403.70
1.46 %
Geberit 540.20
-0.41 %
Sika 237.70
-0.54 %
Nestle 101.24
-0.57 %
Roche Hldg G 301.50
-0.85 %
Lonza Grp 554.00
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

07:07
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Aufwärtstrend intakt / LafargeHolcim – 50er-EMA hält weiter
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wasserstoff-Markt im Fokus: Wie steht es aktuell um die Branche von NEL & Co.?
BioNTech will Kühlungs-Anforderungen des Impfstoffs senken - BioNTech-Aktie sinkt dennoch
Dieses Unternehmen ist Laut Gene Munster der einzige ernsthafte Rivale für Tesla
Eurokurs fällt deutlich unter 1,22 US-Dollar - USD/CHF zuletzt 0,8900
Credit Suisse muss Massnahmen gegen Geldwäsche in den USA verstärken - Aktie gewinnt
US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- Gegenbewegung: SMI und DAX legen bis Handelsende zu -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
Elon Musk wollte 2018 Verkauf von Tesla an Apple ausloten - Tesla-Aktie in Grün
Erste COVID-19-Impfdosen in der Schweiz eingetroffen
Swiss Steel-Aktie im Plus: Swiss Steel nennt Details zur Kapitalerhöhung - Aktionäre machen Weg für Finanzsspritze frei
BioNTech und Pfizer liefern weitere 100 Millionen Impfdosen an USA - BioNTech-Aktie sinkt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst wenig bewegt -- DAX geht freundlich in die Weihnachtspause -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte ohne grössere Ausschläge. Der DAX bewegte sich im Plus. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch aufwärts. An der Wall Street kommt es zu zaghaften Käufen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit