NewDay USA Appoints Oursler Chief Operating Officer, Builds Out Next-Gen Leadership Team

FULTON, Md., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewDay USA, one of the nation's leading VA mortgage companies, today announced it named Michael "Mo" Oursler Chief Operating Officer.

"Mo is one of the most capable individuals I've ever had the privilege to work with," said NewDay USA Founder and CEO, Rob Posner. "His leadership in training the next generation of mortgage bankers and leaders will have an enduring impact on our industry. As President of the Purchase Division, he was instrumental in laying the foundation for NewDay's Operation Home to change the lives of veteran families."

Throughout his 8 years at NewDay USA, Oursler was Chief Credit Officer, Senior Vice President of Operations and NewDay University, and Vice President of Capital Markets.

As Chief Credit Officer, Oursler was the architect of the company's Accelerated Underwriting Program. NewDay USA University trains and develops underwriters in a 24 month applied curriculum. The company's unique approach to underwriting is a key part in its success in serving the veteran community.

"Mo's work in developing and leading Operation Home is a big reason NewDay is changing the lives of veteran families," NewDay USA Chairman Rear Admiral Tom Lynch said. "He is highly respected throughout the company, making him the ideal leader to drive our growth into the next decade and beyond."

Oursler is an Executive M.B.A. Candidate at Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania expected to graduate this Spring 2020. He earned a B.S. in Finance from York College of Pennsylvania, where he was also captain of its basketball team.

"It is an honor to be a part of the NewDay's mission of serving veterans and developing the next generation of mortgage bankers," Oursler said. "I take seriously our purpose to help veterans achieve home ownership for their families."

NewDay USA is dedicated to making homeownership possible for all of our nation's servicemen and women, Veterans and their families. The company has a mission of helping one million veterans become homeowners.

About NewDay USA

NewDay USA is a nationwide VA mortgage lender focused on helping active servicemembers, veterans, and their families achieve homeownership and a financial plan for their future. The company was named a Best Military Lender by National Mortgage Professional. NewDay is a Ginnie Mae (GNMA) approved issuer/servicer, and also earned the designation of having delegated authority to close VA-guaranteed loans. The company employs best practices in mortgage lending and career growth for mortgage professionals.

Consistent with its mission, NewDay is a philanthropic partner of numerous organizations focused on assisting military veterans and their families in need. The NewDay USA Foundation provides four-year scholarships to the children of fallen and severely disabled military veterans to attend JROTC military high schools across the nation. The company is also a philanthropic partner of the Medal of Honor Foundation, the USO, Boulder Crest Retreat for Military and Veteran Wellness, and has been a major sponsor of the Military Bowl. Community service and giving back in the form of volunteerism also play a significant role among the NewDay USA workforce. NewDay USA is a registered trade name of New Day Financial, LLC (NMLS # 1043), which is a key holding of Chrysalis Holdings, LLC, a private investment company focused on the financial services industry. For more information about NewDay USA, visit www.newdayusa.com.

