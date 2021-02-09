SMI 10’779 0.2%  SPI 13’467 0.3%  Dow 31’386 0.8%  DAX 14’060 0.0%  Euro 1.0832 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’666 0.3%  Gold 1’831 1.1%  Bitcoin 40’246 15.0%  Dollar 0.8987 0.0%  Öl 60.7 1.8% 
09.02.2021 05:00:00

New ZV-1 Firmware Update Enables High-quality Video and Audio Livestreaming

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced new free firmware update for the digital camera ZV-1 that allows users to easily utilize its high-quality video and audio for livestreaming by simply connecting the camera directly to a PC[i]. 

ZV-1: Made for content creators and vloggers

New ZV-1 Firmware Update Enables High-quality Video and Audio Livestreaming

With this firmware update, users can easily connect the ZV-1 to a PC via USB[ii] to utilize the high-quality video stream and built-in microphone for crystal-clear audio for everyday uses from livestreaming via social media platforms to video conferencing. Additionally, when the camera is connected to one of Sony's Xperia™ smartphones[iii], users can livestream on the go and use the Xperia smartphone as a secondary display to read comments and monitor the live feed[iv].

Recently, there has been an increase in demand for livestreaming, and a growing expectation for its image and audio quality. This firmware update allows users to take full advantage of the ZV-1's high-quality video as well as excellent audio capabilities, utilizing high-quality UVC/UAC[v] support, for livestreaming, video calls and more. This capability will also be added to additional compatible cameras in the future. 

This firmware updated is available now and can be downloaded below:

  • Windows
  • Mac

About Sony Electronics Inc.
Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Corporation (Japan), one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

Notes:


[i] Windows10, Windows8.1/macOS 10.13-10.15, macOS 11.0/Android.

[ii] Micro USB Type-B.

[iii] Using an Xperia 1 II or Xperia 5 II upgraded to Android™ 11. Update availability varies by region (As of February 2021).

[iv] Setting procedure will differ depending on the service you are using. For detailed setting instructions, refer to user's manual of each service.

[v] UVC is a standard for communicating mainly with USB video cameras and web cameras that allows the transfer of motion-JPEG and YUV (uncompressed) data. UAC is a standard for the transfer of audio from digital sound sources. Its specifications comply with the USB standard, letting you listen to the sound source on the connected device without the need for drivers.

 

Sony logo (PRNewsfoto/Sony Electronics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-zv-1-firmware-update-enables-high-quality-video-and-audio-livestreaming-301224302.html

SOURCE Sony Electronics, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 13.65
1.71 %
CieFinRichemont 87.08
1.49 %
Sika 252.40
1.37 %
Lonza Grp 570.00
1.24 %
Givaudan 3’604.00
1.21 %
Zurich Insur Gr 373.70
-0.11 %
Roche Hldg G 308.30
-0.11 %
Alcon 67.58
-0.47 %
Nestle 99.30
-0.94 %
Swisscom 470.50
-1.36 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08.02.21
Vontobel: derimail - «AAA» für Ihr Portfolio?
08.02.21
SMI knickt leicht ein
08.02.21
Die Zuversicht kehrt zurück
05.02.21
Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV
04.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr

Welche Megatrends werden uns im Börsenjahr 2021 beschäftigen? In welchen Sektor sind «Traumbewertungen» zu finden? Heute zu Gast bei mir, Olivier Bill, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung. Im Interview erläutert er die Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Niedrigzinsphase, ob es zu einer Inflation kommen wird und welche Assetklassen Potential versprechen könnten.

Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief Therapeutics-Partner NeuroRx startet mit Studie mit inhaliertem RLF-100 - Aktie schliesst mit Kurssprung
Novartis-Aktie schliesst fester: Novartis erhält von FDA Status 'Therapiedurchbruch' für Asciminib bei Leukämie
So unterscheidet sich der Hype um Dogecoin von dem um GameStop
Value-Investor Grantham prophezeit den Aktien-Crash - wegen diesen Warnsignalen
Ausblick: ams stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk wird via "Clubhouse" konkret: "Ich bin ein Befürworter von Bitcoin"
Bitcoin steigt auf Rekordhoch - Tesla investiert in Kryptowährung
Dow letztlich fester -- SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel höher
BioNTech-Aktie schliesst fester: Impfstoff wirkt gegen zwei Corona-Varianten - EU-Vertrag finalisiert
Roche erhält für Elecsys GDF-15-Test 'Breakthrough Device'-Status von FDA - Aktie schwächelt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow letztlich fester -- SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel höher
Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenauftakt in Rekordlaune. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Montag noch oben, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex letztlich nicht vom Fleck kam. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren die Vorzeichen zu Wochenbeginn grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit