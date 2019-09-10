10.09.2019 13:15:00

New York's Pegalis Law Group Attorney Recognized As Best Lawyers® "Lawyer Of The Year"

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Firm of Pegalis Law Group, LLC announces that Annamarie Bondi-Stoddard has been named the Best Lawyers® 2020 Plaintiffs Medical Malpractice "Lawyer of the Year" in Long Island, NY. Additionally, four of the Firm's attorneys have been recognized by Best Lawyers®.

The "Lawyer of the Year" distinction is bestowed upon less than one percent of all lawyers in New York State. It reflects peer recognition in the region for ability, professionalism and integrity. Bondi-Stoddard is the only "Lawyer of the Year" for Plaintiffs Medical Malpractice on Long Island. Only one lawyer is recognized in a given specialty and location.

Annamarie Bondi-Stoddard is the managing partner of Pegalis Law Group, LLC. She represents patients in medical negligence cases focusing on women's health issues, children's birth injuries, cancers, surgical and neurosurgical cases, and medical specialty cases where negligence is involved. She has received numerous awards including the Long Island Power Women in Business Award and the Top 50 Women in Business Award, and has written for publications such as the Long Island Corridor Journal of Strategic Alliances and The New York Law Journal.

Bondi-Stoddard has also been selected for the highly regarded list, Best Lawyers in America© for Plaintiffs Medical Malpractice, along with Pegalis Law Group Founder, Steven Pegalis and Partners, Sanford Nagrotsky and Robert Fallarino.

  • Steven Pegalis has been practicing law, as an advocate and trial lawyer for seriously injured victims of negligence for nearly 50 years and has obtained some of the highest jury verdicts in New York State history.
  • Sanford Nagrotsky's tenacity and expertise has allowed Pegalis Law Group to obtain millions in compensation for clients, whose cases were previously rejected by other prominent law firms.
  • Robert Fallarino, a 32-year trial lawyer has obtained many successful resolutions for clients with cancer including one of the highest breast-cancer medical negligence verdicts in New York State history.

Fewer than 5% of attorneys in the United States are recognized to Best Lawyers®, which is compiled through extensive research, and peer and client review.

About Us: Pegalis Law Group, LLC is a New York law firm for those suffering as a result of avoidable medical errors and personal injury. We have won some of the largest verdicts in New York State history and strive for medical accountability to ensure safer medical practices for better patient care. Visit us at https://pegalislawgroup.com and on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

echristie@pegalislawgroup.com 
516.684.2900

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-yorks-pegalis-law-group-attorney-recognized-as-best-lawyers-lawyer-of-the-year-300913699.html

SOURCE Pegalis Law Group, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:48
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Credit Suisse - Starkes Comeback der Bullen
11:07
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Titel mit tiefer 45% Barriere
09:15
DAX: Der Schwung lässt nach
09.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf GAM Holding AG
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09.09.19
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Analyst: Tesla kann Schwächen durch Nachfrage in Europa kompensieren
Nestlé-Aktien drehen auf Konsolidierungskurs
SMI kommt von neuem Allzeithoch zurück -- DAX etwas fester -- Dow Jones endet stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
Polyphor-Aktie hebt ab: Polyphor setzt grosse Hoffnungen in Balixafortide
Swiss Re warnt vor unsicherer Weltwirtschaftslage
Barclays muss weitere 1,6 Milliarden Pfund zurückstellen - Aktie legt dennoch stark zu
SMI fällt wieder unter 10'000er Marke -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fällt wieder unter 10'000er Marke -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt werden Abgaben verzeichnet. Der deutsche Leitindex klettert im Verlauf in die Gewinnzone. Am Dienstag präsentierten sich die Indizes in Fernost uneins.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB