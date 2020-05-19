NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Tent (www.nytent.com) announces the Healthcare Hero Wedding Giveaway. The giveaway is designed to give back to one Long Island Healthcare Hero who plans to get married in 2021. New York Tent plans to donate their services (up to a $40,000 value) to one deserving couple who fought on the front lines during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Submissions will be accepted via a dedicated website (www.healthcareheroweddinggiveaway.com) starting Monday, May 18th 2020 and will be open through Monday, June 15th 2020.

"We are excited to be able to give back to the healthcare heroes who have been working tirelessly taking care of Long Islanders since this pandemic began," said CEO, David Tannenbaum.

New York Tent is proud to present the Healthcare Hero Wedding Giveaway. For more information include terms and conditions, please visit www.healthcareheroweddinggiveaway.com.

About NY Tent: NY Tent is a full-service tent, temporary structure and event rental company serving the greater New York Metro area as well as providing services nationwide. Specializing in high end, custom and larger volume events, New York Tent has been operating since 1994 and has experienced exponential growth since 2013. By offering a wide range of products and services including tents, temporary structures, flooring, lighting, staging, HVAC, temporary power, rental furniture and more, NY Tent has secured the position of an industry leader. The key is to provide exceptional quality and personalized service from conception to completion, which the company is confident in doing with every project.

For Inquiries Contact:

Megan Coan

Email: mcoan@nytent.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-tent-announces-healthcare-hero-wedding-giveaway-301061289.html

SOURCE New York Tent