05.05.2021 02:12:00

New York Students to Hear from NASA Astronauts on Space Station

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from New York will have an opportunity this week to hear from NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space call will air live at 10:30 a.m. EDT Thursday, May 6, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet will answer prerecorded video questions from students involved in the State University of New York-Plattsburgh's Shine On! program. The Shine On! curriculum aims to encourage resilient, confident girls by teaching media literacy, communication skills, and character strengths. The in-flight education downlink will be the highlight of a daylong STEM conference for more than 5,000 students from pre-kindergarten to eighth grade from across New York state.  

The event will be virtual. Media interested in covering it should contact Emily Slattery at: 914-563-4296 or emslat004@plattsburgh.edu. Teachers interested in registering for the virtual conference should visit:

https://www.shineongirl.org

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites.

For more than 20 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked on the space station, testing technologies, performing research, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will return astronauts to the Moon, with eventual human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

Follow America's Moon to Mars exploration at:

https://www.nasa.gov/topics/moon-to-mars 

Follow NASA astronauts on social media at:

https://www.twitter.com/NASA_astronauts

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-students-to-hear-from-nasa-astronauts-on-space-station-301283911.html

SOURCE NASA

﻿

