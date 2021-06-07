New York City primary care physicians, Dr. Regina Janicik and Dr. Ora Pearlstein collaborate with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners to convert their practice to the concierge model, offering...

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC ("CCPHP"), a leading membership-based (or "concierge") medical practice conversion and support company, is pleased to announce its collaboration with Regina Janicik, MD and Ora Pearlstein, MD to establish Downtown Private Health, a concierge medicine program in conjunction with their existing internal medicine practice, Downtown Primary Care.

Reestablishing a strong patient-physician relationship

During both Dr. Janicik and Dr. Pearlstein's 20-year tenure as internists in Manhattan, they have built enduring relationships with their respective patient base. As their practice, Downtown Primary Care, located in the financial district of New York City, continued to grow, so did the administrative demands of operating and maintaining a private practice.

With the sudden emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing administrative burdens, Dr. Janicik and Dr. Pearlstein, like many other private internal medicine physicians, found themselves at a crossroads: either continue to practice high-volume medicine, seeing many patients a day, but spending a limited amount of time with each of them or let their practice evolve to deliver highly personalized, preventative care and offer a chance to empower patients with greater education and information.

"My Members have been enjoying both the enhanced connectivity and the convenience of the concierge model", says Dr. Pearlstein. "Members can connect with me 24/7 via a custom mobile app and I am happy to be able to provide that added layer of connectivity to our patient-physician relationship. We are also able to spend more time together during their appointments to discuss their health needs and work as a team to find solutions for the best possible lifestyle changes to support their wellbeing."

The Downtown Private Health Membership

The Membership program is designed to provide services not provided through a patient's health plan. There is a focus on a more personalized, intensive, and coordinated approach to help Members achieve better health and wellness by adding important enhancements that are not "medically necessary" but can make all the difference in a patient's healthcare experience.

For example, Dr. Janicik and Dr. Pearlstein are directly reachable on a 24/7 basis without the need to go through an intermediary such as a message center, front desk or call service. Moreover, during visits, Dr. Janicik and Dr. Pearlstein can take the time to explore all of your non-standard health-related concerns, even (and specifically/particularly) those matters that wouldn't be covered within the context of a medically necessary visit.

Cultivating patient wellness and practicing preventative care are intrinsic to the approach of the concierge model. The increased conversations and time with patients that are part of this high-touch model of care creates an environment in which Dr. Janicik and Dr. Pearlstein can more thoroughly discuss their Members' medical histories.

"The concierge model affords me ample time to spend with my patients. I now have the flexibility to give each of my Members as much of my time as they should need to discuss their medical concerns and solutions at length," explains Dr. Janicik.

The CCPHP Partnership

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners collaborates with top physicians nationwide to establish concierge medicine programs that deliver an unrivaled healthcare experience, while also empowering the patient members to achieve their optimal wellbeing.

When patients become Members of Downtown Private Health, they are invited to participate in the SENS Solution® Wellness Program, a CCPHP program crafted to improve Members' overall wellbeing by focusing on the four pillars of health: sleep, exercise, nutrition, and stress management. The program offers a wide variety of Member benefits, the most popular being its complimentary personal health coaching program.

The CCPHP health coaches work in collaboratively with Dr. Janicik and Dr. Pearlstein to help Members reach their individual health goals. In a survey of CCPHP health coaching participants, 75 percent of Members with exercise-oriented goals reported behavioral changes after 2 or more health coaching sessions and 77 of percent Members with nutrition-oriented goals reported behavioral changes after 2 or more coaching sessions.

Through their partnership with CCPHP, Dr. Janicik and Dr. Pearlstein also have access to Castle Connolly's Top Doctor® Network of nearly 60,000 top recognized physicians nationwide. Both recognized Top Doctor® themselves, Dr. Janicik and Dr. Pearlstein can consult with and refer patients to top physicians of similar distinction.

About Dr. Janicik

Dr. Regina Janicik has been practicing as an internist in New York for 20 years. She completed her medical training and graduated from the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine in 1996. Dr. Janicik completed her residency at the University of Chicago Hospital and a Fellowship in general internal medicine/primary care at New York University. She is board certified in internal medicine and has received several honors and awards, including the Alpha Omega Alpha award from the University of Chicago, recognition for teaching excellence from the University of Chicago, the American Medical Women's Association Associate Award, the Merck Award and class honors from University of Michigan where she earned her bachelor's degree.

Dr. Janicik spent several years teaching at New York University and was paramount in developing curriculum related to health communication, bedside manner, and experiential learning. In 2001, Dr. Janicik co-founded Downtown Primary Care LLP in New York City. Her focus on both interpersonal patient communication and the psychosocial aspect of medicine has made her successful in delivering and defining high-quality primary care to her patients.

About Dr. Pearlstein

Dr. Ora Pearlstein's interest in medicine began with a love of biology while completing her Bachelor of Arts at Barnard College in New York, graduating Magna Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa and receiving the Constance Von Wahl Award for Excellence in Biology. Dr. Pearlstein graduated from The University of Maryland School of Medicine in 1995, where she was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. She completed her internship and residency in internal medicine at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, a hospital of Harvard Medical School. In residency, Dr. Pearlstein completed a primary care program and became board certified in internal medicine in 1998.

After completing her residency, Dr. Pearlstein joined the faculty at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia University where she was an Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine and served as the course director of the Introduction to Clinical Practice course for medical students. Dr. Pearlstein also worked as a clinician and educator at Long Island College Hospital, before joining Downtown Primary Care and the faculty at New York University Langone Medical Center, as an Assistant Clinical Professor in internal medicine.

At Downtown Primary Care, Dr. Pearlstein enjoys being able to focus on her primary interest of patient-centered care and promoting wellness and a healthy lifestyle.

Learn more about Downtown Private Health:

Visit downtownprivatehealth.com

Call 917-268-7430

Email downtownprivatehealth@ccphp.net

