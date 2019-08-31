31.08.2019 07:00:00

New York City Drivers Can Find a Great Vehicle for the Fall Season at Brooklyn Mitsubishi

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York is one of the best places to enjoy the fall season. In New York City, locals and visitors can stroll through Central Park and admire the changing leaves or go shopping on Fifth Avenue. Outside of the city, New Yorkers can catch a football game in Syracuse, go fishing on the Finger Lakes and visit wineries, apple orchards or pumpkin patches in the Hudson Valley. In order to get the most enjoyment out of the fall season, it helps to have a reliable vehicle.

Brooklyn Mitsubishi offers a wide selection of new Mitsubishi vehicles that are reliable and able to help drivers get where they want to go all season long. Mitsubishi models available at Brooklyn Mitsubishi include the Mirage hatchback and Mirage G4 sedan, along with the Eclipse Cross, Outlander, Outlander Sport and Outlander PHEV crossovers. The vehicles in the Mitsubishi lineup are lauded for their efficiency and easy handling, which make them ideal for navigating through New York City's heavy traffic and road-tripping on a budget.

In addition to the new Mitsubishi vehicles, Brooklyn Mitsubishi offers a huge selection of high-quality used vehicles from a multitude of brands. Drivers will find a variety of styles that will meet their needs.

Drivers interested in shopping with Brooklyn Mitsubishi are invited to visit the dealership at 5910 Church Avenue in Brooklyn. The dealership can be contacted by phone at 718-345-1600 or through its website at http://www.brooklynmitsubishi.com. To accommodate New York City's Spanish-speaking residents, a Spanish-language version of the website is available at http://www.brooklynmitsubishiespanol.com.

 

SOURCE Brooklyn Mitsubishi

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.08.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
30.08.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Clariant - Zaghafte Bodenbildungsversuche
30.08.19
Preisrally von Platin setzt sich fort
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
28.08.19
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
27.08.19
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Als Konzernchef verzichtbar? Elon Musk wird von Teslas wichtigstem Geldgeber kritisiert
Neue iPhones erwartet: Apple lädt zu Keynote Event ein
Gold: Gute Chance auf kräftigen Monatsgewinn
Idorsia-Aktien vor wichtigen Daten stark gefragt
Les Chemins de fer russes ont fait une démonstration du train Lastochka sans conducteur à l'occasion du salon PRO//Motion.EXPO
Tania Micki als Nachfolgerin des langjährigen CFO Rudolf Eugster mit Wirkung ab Jahresabschluss 2019 ernannt
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS ernennt Iqbal Khan zum Co-Chef des Vermögensverwaltungsgeschäfts
Das sind die aktuellen Kurse von Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum & Co.
Forbes übt herbe Kritik: Hat Tesla als Aktiengesellschaft komplett versagt?
Kretschmer schliesst nach Wahlen Zusammenarbeit mit AfD in Sachsen aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handelswoche höher -- US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts --- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen teils stärker
Für die US-Indizes geht es an die Nulllinie. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Freitagshandel freundlich. In Fernost wiesen die Indizes vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils positive Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB