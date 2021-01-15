SMI 10’897 0.4%  SPI 13’511 0.2%  Dow 30’683 -1.0%  DAX 13’821 -1.2%  Euro 1.0757 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3’607 -0.9%  Gold 1’836 -0.6%  Bitcoin 32’376 -7.0%  Dollar 0.8896 0.2%  Öl 55.3 -2.1% 
15.01.2021 16:07:00

New Year, New Lighting from Kichler Lighting

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the beginning of the year, we often decide to freshen up and reinvigorate our homes. Applying a new coat of paint, hanging artwork or drapes, purchasing that coveted piece of furniture, or installing lighting are all ways to enhance your space without undergoing a complete renovation. These simple touches may also help add functionality and ambiance to the rooms utilized most by you, your family, or roommates.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here:
https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8690757-kichler-2021-new-year-lighting-ideas/

Industry leader, Kichler Lighting, introduces its latest collection of lighting designs with a variety of options to transform entryways and kitchens to bedrooms and patios. Centered around Retro, Modern, and Industrial styles, the fixtures feature elegant and sophisticated finishes, and a multitude of scales and silhouettes. With innovation and the latest trends always at the forefront, Kichler Lighting can help you achieve the ideal ambiance and decorating vision for your entire home.

Retro Living Reboot

A unique spin on the past, Retro-themed designs are all the rage and have a way of complementing vintage décor elements and furnishings. They pair well with pops of color, geometric patterns, high-gloss furniture, and statement-making pieces that are polished with personality.

In the home, get the look by incorporating lighting options like the Ciri Small LED Pendant in White with Champagne Gold. The soft-modern take on a classic cage pendant and delicate circles of LEDs create an invisible light source and an airy feel.

For a more versatile Mid-Century Modern option in the dining room, try the Armand™ 12-Light Chandelier in Black. Its faux leather details wrapped around bronze candle sleeves goes well with bright hues and lacquer furniture for the ultimate retro look.

Luxuriously Modern

If your style is all about embracing the future, metallics and black details, then Kichler Lighting offers some exquisite new fixtures for you. A captivating example is the Calters™ LED Pendant in Champagne Gold with a tapered lantern design. Its sleek finish and clear acrylic light-guide panels display a dotted pattern for a classic, modern design.

For a look all its own, the élan Kordan™ 5-Light Linear Pendant Cluster in Matte White is a stunning take on finish and form. Inspired by a cocktail shaker, the wires may be adjusted during installation in the perfect linear synch, in a pattern or at random heights.

Industrial Chic

Taking cues from 20th century architecture, the Industrial trend showcases a warehouse-inspired utilitarian design with worn textures and simple nods to nature. If a more vintage take on Industrial style is preferred, add the Lente™ 4-Light Foyer Pendant in Midnight Oak and Brushed Nickel to your space. Its clean lines and mixed finish command attention while its cage design, complete with steel cables, makes it a focal point within modern industrial architecture.

The Moorgate 3-Light Vanity Light in Distressed Antique White features a clean approach to the traditional X frame. The clear glass shade allows the bulbs to be visible and adds to the charm while the Brushed Nickel socket covers add a touch of rustic sophistication.

For a refined industrial option, include the Mercer 1-Light Wall Light in an Olde Bronze® finish with clear seeded glass. Crafted from Kichler Lighting's Climates materials, the fixture is intended for outdoor use and designed to withstand harsh elements.

For additional design inspiration, to view Kichler Lighting's Lighting Ideas guide or visit Kichler.com.  

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-year-new-lighting-from-kichler-lighting-301209120.html

SOURCE Kichler Lighting LLC

