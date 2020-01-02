New Year, Big Savings on a Small Ship Adventure Cruise

SEATTLE, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers planning an adventure in the new year have two months to save on adventure cruises with UnCruise Adventures. The line is offering up to $1,000 per couple in adventure savings in Alaska, Mexico, Costa Rica & Panama, Belize & Guatemala, Colombia & Panama and Hawaii. A suite deal offers groups a savings on larger suites.

Ships carrying 22-86 guests sail adventure cruises with a focus on nature and wildlife. Adventure activities are included in every UnCruise—kayaking, hiking, beachcombing, paddle boarding, snorkeling, skiff excursions and wildlife searches.

Offers are available on new reservations for select 2020 departures booked between January 2 and February 28, 2020. Mention savings code to receive offer.

Southeast Alaska

Save up to $1,000 per couple on weeklong Alaska adventures aboard the 84-guest Safari Endeavour and the 86-guest Legacy when booking a commander cabin or higher category. The Safari Endeavour sails from Juneau and Sitka and the Legacy sails from Juneau and Ketchikan. Mention code WAVE1000AK.

Save up to $500 per couple on weeklong Alaska adventure cruises aboard the 76-guest Wilderness Discoverer and 74-guest Wilderness Explorer when booking a trailblazer cabin or higher category. Both ships sail from Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan. Mention code WAVE500AK.

With few or no port calls, every Alaska cruise includes daily adventure activities in remote wilderness. Flexible itineraries and the small group size facilitate unimpeded exploration and time to search for and watch wildlife.

Hawaiian Islands

In celebration of its first year of year-round Hawaii sailings, a savings offer of $700 per couple is offered on weeklong Hawaii cruises departing between March 7 – September 5, 2020. The 36-guest Safari Explorer yacht visits Hawai'i, Molokai, Lanai and Maui with included activities exploring land and sea. Cultural heritage is a key component of the UnCruise experience in the islands with a full day spent with locals on Molokai. Mention code 700HI20.

Latin America: Belize, Guatemala, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica

The 66-guest Safari Voyager sails adventure cruises in Latin America. Belize and Colombia itineraries are new in fall 2020. Save $800 per couple on seven-night Costa Rica & Panama, Belize & Guatemala, and Colombia & Panama cruises departing between April 20 and December 5, 2020. Mention code 800LAM20. Save $1,000 per couple on 10-night Costa Rica & Panama cruises departing January 9 through March 29, 2020. Mention code 1000CRP10N.

Mexico's Sea of Cortés

Save $700 per couple on Sea of Cortés cruises departing January 4 through April 4, 2020 when booking a commander cabin or higher category. The 84-guest Safari Endeavour explores the marine life rich waters of Baja, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, on weeklong adventures roundtrip from San Jose del Cabo. Mention code 700MEX20.

Suite Deal

Groups booking four or more cabins aboard the Legacy, Safari Voyager or Safari Endeavour on select 2020 Latin America or Alaska cruises can save 50% on a larger suite as the fourth cabin. Suites provide a private gathering space for small groups. Save 50% on the Owner's Suite aboard the Legacy and Safari Voyager or a Commodore Suite on the Safari Endeavour. Mention code SUITE2020.

Cruises start at $3,995 (before savings) and are inclusive featuring fresh, innovative meals; all beverages, including alcohol; activities and transfers day of cruise. Port taxes and fees are additional. The offers are combinable with UnCruise's Loyalty, Referral and Family Discoveries savings programs. To book or to request additional information, contact a travel advisor or UnCruise Adventures at 888-862-8881 or sales@uncruise.com.

