New WORX Landroid Robotic Mowers Cutting New Ground in American Landscapes

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WORX® has introduced two new Landroid™ robotic lawnmowers (M, WR140; L, WR150) that incorporate the latest electronics to enable these mobile machines to mow lawns up to a ¼ and ½ acre, respectively, unsupervised. These streamlined, compact mowers are programmable to cut lawns in any day/time combination for an entire season through the mower's user interface, or remotely, using the Landroid's smart phone app.

Retire the gas can, the quart of oil and the funnel to fill both of these mowers, because they don't rely on fossil fuels and don't expel hydrocarbons into the atmosphere. They represent the future in lawn care.

You don't have to be home to mow the lawn. From a favorite coffee shop, golf course, ballpark or other remote location, communication with Landoids M and L is handled through a smart phone app. Both mowers are programmable so the operator can instruct the mower when, what time and frequency to cut the lawn.

"Our new WORX Landroids are outfitted with the latest technology to make these "smart mowers" a true asset to homeowners," said Thales Marques, WORX Product Manager." They work independently so homeowners can enjoy their leisure time doing other activities like golfing, going to the beach or pool, attending a baseball game or just relaxing on their deck or patio."

One of the features of the Landroid app is the lawn size calculator. By walking the lawn's perimeter with the smart phone app, it automatically calculates its size. Then, the app automatically configures a working schedule for the mower based on the size of the lawn. In the event of rain, Landroid's rain sensor sends the mower back to the charging station. The user can program when mowing resumes, based on the duration of the rain. Updates to the Landlord's app firmware can be applied automatically via WiFi.

The two new robotic mowers include Landroid L (WR150), which mows lawns up to ½ acre and Landroid M (WR140), with ¼ acre coverage. Common characteristics between the mowers include the WORX 20V MAX Lithium 4.0 Ah Max Lithium battery, which is part of the WORX Power Share platform and compatible with more than 25 other WORX lawn and garden and DIY tools. Also, both mowers include the "Find My Landroid" GPS module that locates the mower in the event it's misplaced, lost or stolen. GPS enhances communication capabilities through a cellular phone.

Another new feature of the mowers is "cut to edge." Landroid's offset blade design minimizes the need for trimming. Also, with the mower's patented AIA technology, Landroid algorithm or problem solving capabilities allow it to better navigate through narrow passageways compared to other robotic mowers.

With Plug-N-Play, Landroid has preprogrammed settings. Users do not have to customize the mower's programming after installation, although it is recommended.

Cutting height adjustments include 1.5 to 3 in. for Landroid M and 1.5 to 4 in. for Landroid L. Landroid M weighs 21.12 lbs with battery, while Landroid L is 22.88 lbs. Maximum incline for both mowers is 20º.

Other key features include a side charging port and multi-zone programming, which allows users to set up separate lawn cutting zones, such as front and back yards, tiered locations and berms. Also, homeowners can set up a security pin number code to lock out Landroid's operation. Only the correct pin number will enable the mower to start, which is effective in the event if the mower is stolen.

In addition, the mower automatically returns to the docking station to recharge its battery or when mowing has been completed. The WORX Landroid's feature weather-resistant construction, but homeowners may want to consider adding the optional Landroid Garage. The Landroid Garage (WA0194, $129.99) is like a carport that provides an extra layer of overhead protection against the elements; whether it's heavy rain, wind or extreme temperatures. Easy-to-assemble, the overhead structure is anchored over the Landroid's charging base by a set of lawn screws (provided).

Built-in safety sensors stop the mower blades rotation when it's lifted or tipped. The sensors also reverse Landroid when it makes contact with a person, pet or object. The mower's three pivoting blades combine for 7 in. cutting width (9 in., Landroid L). An LCD screen display sets up programming and pin code setting.

The Landroid L and Landroid M accessories include one, 20V MAX Lithium battery, 20V 90-minute charging base, nine cutting blades, screws and boundary wire and staples. A hex key, two measurement gauges, and eight lawn screws are included for securing the charging station. The Landroid mowers are covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

Optional features include an Anti-collision System with an ultrasonic sensor (WA0860, $249.99) to avoid hard obstacles and collisions. Another optional feature is "Off Limits" (WA0863 $129.99), which simplifies the wiring process for complex lawns and landscapes.

The WORX Landroid M (WR140, $999.99) and WORX Landroid L (WR150, $1199.99) are available at worx.com.

