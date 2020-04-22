New WORX 40 Volt, 17 Inch Lawnmower is Half The Weight of A Gas Powered Mower

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new WORX® 40V Power Share, 4.0 Ah, 17 in. Lawnmower is half the weight of a conventional gas-powered lawnmower. The 29 lb. mower with batteries and rear bag grass catcher is ideal for small- to mid-size lawns and can cut 1/8 acre on a single charge.

There's no pull cord, choke adjustment, air filter to replace, gas tank to fill, or oil reservoir to top off, much less the cost of tune-ups. This mid-size mower features two-step electric starting. Just squeeze the lever along the handle, press the start button and the walk-behind, push mower is ready to go.

WORX bridges the gap between gas and battery-powered mowers with its IntelliCut™ torque on demand technology. IntelliCut monitors the mower's rpm levels in real time. No more bogging down when mowing tall or thick grass. Homeowners simply set the dial to "Turbo" when more torque is needed or "Eco" for everyday mowing.

Pressed for space? At 29 lbs., this mower can be hung on the wall or placed on a shelf. The mower's handle collapses, and the two 20V batteries are removable. Also, since there's no gas to contend with, the mower is easily transported and can be placed in a car's trunk, rear of an SUV or the back of a truck's bed. The 20V, 4.0 Ah batteries can be used in more than 35 other WORX lawn and garden or DIY tools.

The 17 in. mower features a multi-cut, mulching blade and a 2-in-1 mower deck that gives the user the option to mulch or bag grass clippings. When mulching, the mower's Nutricut™ multi-cut blade action cuts grass into fine particles, returning them to the soil for fertilization.

The ergonomically designed mower includes a foam-padded comfort handle that's fully adjustable. The WORX mower also features single-lever, seven deck height positions from 1-1/2 to 4 in. The durable nylon-resin deck is equipped with 8.5 in.-high, rear wheels for added traction, mobility and maneuverability.

The rear-bag, push mower has a 1.2 bushel-capacity, grass bag with a carrying handle for easy emptying. The collection bag also features a "bag full" indicator.

As with other WORX 40V tools in the Power Share platform, the two 20V 4.0 Ah Max lithium batteries combine to deliver 40V of power. Each battery has a fuel gauge to monitor charge levels. When fully charged, the mower cuts lawns up to 1/8 acre. The mower also includes a 2-hour dual-port charger (1 hour per battery) and a mulch plug.

The WORX 40V Power Share, 4.0 Ah 17 in., Lawnmower (WG743, $299.99) is available at worx.com and Amazon. The mower is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

