New WORX 40 Volt, 12 Inch Chainsaw Delivers Power, Performance and Easy Operation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right on time for spring and summer yard clean-up, the new WORX® 40V, 12 in. Power Share Chainsaw is a great choice for first time users, as well as DIYers switching from gas to cordless chainsaws for light duty operation. This latest addition to the brand's popular line of lightweight cordless chainsaws delivers excellent cutting power and performance, plus exclusive WORX features, such as automatic, tool-less chain tensioning and automatic chain lubrication.

Since the new 40V, 12 in. Chainsaw is unrestrained by power outlets and extension cords, it goes anywhere and can be put to work immediately. Able to cut tree trunks up to 20 in. diameter, the chainsaw is ideal for tree trimming, pruning, stockpiling of firewood and thinning dense shrubbery. The eco-friendly saw also is emission-free and has low operating and maintenance costs, compared to gas-powered models.

Spring pruning of trees and shrubs helps produce a vigorous burst of new growth later in the season. Without leaves, it's easier to see a tree's structure and perform corrective pruning. Overgrown shrubs can be pruned by thinning rather than shearing at the top. Thinning reduces the shrub's size without changing its overall shape. Flowering trees and shrubs that bloom in spring should be pruned after the flowers fade.

Homeowners also should check for branches that rub against the house, interfere with walkways or cross other limbs. Dead, broken, diseased or insect-infested limbs should be removed.

The 40V chainsaw's motor is powered by two, 20V, 2.0 Ah Max Lithium batteries. Battery charge levels can be monitored by pressing an electronic keypad. The chainsaw comes with a dual-port charger that brings both batteries to a full charge in 2.5 hours.

As part of the WORX 20V Power Share program, the chainsaw's batteries are interchangeable with 35 other WORX 20V lawn and garden and DIY tools, creating cost savings as well as convenience.

The 12 in, 40V chainsaw includes the patented WORX tool-less chain tensioning system. Turning a large dial on the saw's body sets the proper chain tension to prevent over-tightening. This convenient, tool-less tensioning system not only saves time and effort, but also helps extend bar and chain life.

The chainsaw's automatic oiler system includes a reservoir with an oil level indicator, showing when a refill is needed. The reservoir's capacity is 4.5 ounces. Constant lubrication is provided to both the bar and chain during operation.

A quick-stop chain brake helps prevent accidental cutting and allows the operator to stop the chain immediately before setting down the saw or moving to another location. The brake handle is designed for easy activation, whether the saw is held vertically or horizontally.

The 40V chainsaw weighs 9.9 lbs., making it easy to maneuver. The 12 in. bar has a reduced-kickback chain with a 3/8 in. pitch and cutting speed of 21 feet-per-second (ft./sec.). The metal bucking spikes also allow the user to get great leverage for efficient cutting.

The WORX 40V, 12 in. Power Share Chainsaw (WG381, $179.99) includes two, 20V Max Lithium batteries, a 20V, dual-port charger and blade protection cover. It is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty. Available at http://www.worx.com and online retailers including Walmart.com.

