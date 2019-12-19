New World Saigon Hotel Unveils New Looks to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 6 December 2019, New World Saigon Hotel, the first International five-star Hotel in Ho Chi MinhCity, unveils the results of an extensive, two-year renovation of guestrooms, restaurants and lounges, and public spaces, coinciding with the hotel's 25th anniversary. In celebration, local patrons and hotel guests will receive 25% discount on food and beverage, spa and health club services from 7 December 2019 to the end of February 2020.

New World Saigon Hotel has been the first choice for royalty and world leaders visiting the city since 1994. It has hosted such luminaries as U.S. Presidents George W.H. Bush, George Walker Bush and Bill Clinton, former president of the Republic of the Philippines Corazon Aquino, and Japanese Prince Akishinomiya Denka and Princess Kiko. The hotel's renovation ensures that New World Saigon hotel remains at the forefront of deluxe hospitality in the city, with fresh, contemporary and stylish surroundings matching the tastes of modern business and leisure travelers.

As soon as guests cross the hotel threshold, they encounter a renewed, light-flooded lobby. The new Whisper Bar & Lounge has multiple cozy seating areas to relax and savour a refreshing drink.

The adjacent Parkview Restaurant will have eight-meter floor-to-ceiling windows. The Chinese restaurant will have a new concept in May next year.

The Residence Club Living Room executive lounge has been upgraded with modern furnishings and decor, along with 10th floor terrace overlooking the busy city and 23 September Park.

The newly renovated ballroom accommodates up to 500 guests, the hotel's refreshed meeting space features a dedicated reception and foyer area. The Events Gallery is a new concept that offers a private space for guests to see and select from a wide range of banquet facilities and services.

About New World Saigon Hotel

New World Saigon Hotel is located in the city center opposite the lush 23 September Park and just steps away from the famous Ben Thanh market. The 533-room hotel caters to international business and leisure travelers seeking a world-class hospitality experience. It features comprehensive business facilities, four restaurants and lounges offering local and international cuisines, a health club and an outdoor swimming pool.

SOURCE New World Saigon Hotel