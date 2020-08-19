19.08.2020 04:00:00

New World Boss Enraged Muskan Arrives in Black Desert Mobile

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss announced today that the new World Boss, Enraged Muskan, has arrived in Black Desert Mobile. Adventurers can now challenge themselves to defeat this ferocious enemy and claim great rewards. 

A cold-blooded and indiscriminate killer, Muskan is the commander of the Kzarka Shrine Priests, a group willing to do anything to aid Kzarka's resurrection. The weapons that cover his hands make his appearance even more fearsome, and his powerful hits will decimate any challengers that fail to avoid them. 

With the arrival of Enraged Muskan, Adventurers must train harder to become agile and cunning fighters. Adventurers who are level 45 or above can challenge this new World Boss, and those who successfully defeat him will have a chance to get Muskan's Shoes and Muskan's Tokens. 

Moreover, Abyssal Relics have been added to Black Desert Mobile. Adventurers can now obtain these relics by fighting Difficulty 11 of the Ancient Ruins, which is now available in the game. Abyssal Relics can also be crafted using Relic Fragments. 

Visit Black Desert Mobile's official website for more information. 

About Black Desert 

Black Desert is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs. 

About Pearl Abyss 

Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console, and is developing Shadow Arena for PC and console. All of Pearl Abyss' games are built on the company's own proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company is also developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 and is poised to continue its growth through 2020 and maintain its position as one of Asia's leaders in game development. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com 

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200818/2888407-1

 

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 511.60
0.71 %
Swiss Life Hldg 354.40
0.43 %
Geberit 520.20
0.15 %
Swiss Re 72.76
0.11 %
Adecco Group 47.48
0.02 %
Lonza Grp 560.40
-1.09 %
UBS Group 11.00
-1.30 %
SGS 2’351.00
-1.43 %
CS Group 10.10
-2.04 %
Alcon 55.00
-3.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

18.08.20
UBS: Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
18.08.20
Julius Bär: Neue Strukturierte Produkte Julius Bär
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
18.08.20
Vontobel: Wasser - ein Thema, das die Welt bewegt
18.08.20
SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deshalb schwächelt der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken
Clariant-Aktien im Steigflug - Private Equity soll interessiert sein
Bitcoin bei einjährigem Höchststand
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger mit Kursverlusten
Zur Rose-Aktie gewinnt: Zur Rose schliesst Übernahme der Versand- und Diabetes-Aktivitäten von Apotal ab
Warren Buffetts Q2-Depot: Berkshire Hathaway flüchtet aus Airline-Aktien
ARYZTA-Aktie schwächer: Keine Einigung mit Aktionärsgruppe Cobas/Veraison
Boeing will Mitarbeiter mit Abfindungen zum Gehen bewegen - Boeing-Aktie im Minus
Novartis begrüsst Entscheidung von US-Gericht zu Gilenya - Aktie schwächer
Dow geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Dow Jones notierte am Dienstag auf rotem Terrain. Die heimischen Märkte und der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten Verluste. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB