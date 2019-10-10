10.10.2019 14:17:00

New Workout Studio In Marlborough Offers Unrivaled Fitness Experience

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPENGA, a workout studio that combines spin, strength and yoga in one 60-minute session, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

SPENGA Logo (PRNewsfoto/SPENGA)

Each studio has experienced instructors that guide members through a 60-minute workout unlike anything else. While most studios focus on one type of workout, SPENGA combines:

  • Spin
  • HIIT strength training
  • Yoga

This one-hour workout boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body for the most efficient workout possible. SPENGA is ideal for anyone who wants to get a well-rounded and convenient workout all at one studio.

"SPENGA at the Apex Center is a great location for the first SPENGA not only in Massachusetts, but in New England," Jackie Beaulac, SPENGA Marlborough Owner. "It is a high energy, fast-paced workout that delivers results and we are committed to creating an amazing experience for you every time you walk through the doors."

SPENGA offers sessions daily starting at 5:30 a.m.8:00 p.m. Monday – Friday and 7:30 a.m.12:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Prices will range from $79 per month for 4X-per month to $149 per month for unlimited sessions. For membership rates call the studio at 508-343-7105 or stop by for a studio tour.

The studio opened its doors on July 10th, 2019 and there will be a grand opening ribbon cutting and celebration on Thursday, October 17th from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. During the celebration there will be free 30-minute spin classes for the public. Call or email the studio at info@spengamarlborough.com to reserve your spot. We are also offering 2 weeks free for anyone that signs up on 10/17 for a membership!

SPENGA of Marlborough is located at 115 Apex Dr., Marlborough, MA 01752.

About SPENGA
Crafted by a group of fitness professionals, SPENGA (spin, strength, yoga) combines three essential elements of fitness to create the Best. Workout. Ever. Each 60-minute session boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body through a combination of spin, HIIT training and yoga. SPENGA currently has 200 studios opening throughout the US. To learn more about SPENGA, visit SPENGA.com or facebook.com/SPENGAfitness.

Roger McGreal
Co-Founder
773-550-6735 
rmcgreal@spenga.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-workout-studio-in-marlborough-offers-unrivaled-fitness-experience-300936222.html

SOURCE SPENGA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
13:30
US-Ölvorräte steigen wegen deutlich gefallener Rohölverarbeitung
11:25
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Bierbrauer - bis morgen in Zeichnung
10:42
Weekly-Hits: Versorger, Airbus & Boeing
10:03
SMI - Optimismus überwiegt
09.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Occidental Petroleum Corp
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Silber-Rally: So können Investoren von dem kleinen Gold-Bruder profitieren
Tesla-Aktie abgestuft: JMP Securities erstmals überhaupt besorgt bezüglich Nachfrage
Fed-Protokoll: Gedpolitiker sorgten sich um Belastungen durch Handelskonflikt
Von Roll-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Von Roll erhält Grossauftrag von britischem Autohersteller
Hoffnung im Handelsstreit: Wall Street verabschiedet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX zieht deutlich an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
J&J-Aktie im Minus: Milliarden-Urteil gegen Pharmakonzern Johnson & Johnson
GAM-Aktie bricht ein: GAM dementiert Gespräche mit Generali
Handelsgespräche im Fokus: SMI volatil -- DAX unentschlossen -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag in Grün
Credit Suisse erwägt offenbar Wiedereintritt in US Private Banking
LafargeHolcim-Aktie legt zu: LafargeHolcim verabschiedet sich offenbar aus Bieterrennen für BASF-Bauchemie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Handelsgespräche im Fokus: SMI volatil -- DAX unentschlossen -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Tag in Grün
Mit Blick auf die Handelsgespräche herrscht am heimischen Aktienmarkt Zurückhaltung. Die deutsche Börse zeigt sich am Donnerstag zögerlich. In Asien präsentieren sich die Anleger optimistisch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB