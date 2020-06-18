18.06.2020 14:05:00

New Workout Studio In Columbus Offers Unrivaled Fitness Experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SPENGA, a workout studio that combines spin, strength and yoga in one 60-minute session, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in Hilliard, Ohio.

SPENGA Logo (PRNewsfoto/SPENGA)

Each studio has experienced instructors that guide members through a 60-minute workout unlike anything else. While most studios focus on one type of workout, SPENGA combines:

  • Spin
  • HIIT strength training
  • Yoga

This one-hour workout boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body for the most efficient workout possible. SPENGA is ideal for anyone who wants to get a well-rounded and convenient workout all at one studio.

"We are excited to bring this amazing workout to Hilliard and be a part of this wonderful community," Bryan Clark, SPENGA Columbus Franchisee. "We can't wait for our members to fall in love with SPENGA and get the results they want in our beautiful studio surrounded by our team of inspiring instructors!"

SPENGA offers sessions Monday - Friday from 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 a.m.11:00 a.m. Call the studio at 614-363-2722 for pre-opening promotional rates or stop by for a studio tour.

The studio will welcome Founding Members on July 6th and then open its doors to the public on July 20th. There will be a small grand opening celebration on July 19th.

SPENGA of Columbus is located at 4686 Cemetery Rd., Hilliard, OH 43026.

About SPENGA

Crafted by a group of fitness professionals, SPENGA (spin, strength, yoga) combines three essential elements of fitness to create the Best. Workout. Ever. Each 60-minute session boosts endurance, strengthens muscles and restores the body through a combination of spin, HIIT training and yoga. SPENGA currently has 250+ studios opening throughout the US. To learn more about SPENGA, visit SPENGA.com or facebook.com/SPENGAfitness.

Roger McGreal
Co-Founder
773-550-6735 
rmcgreal@spenga.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-workout-studio-in-columbus-offers-unrivaled-fitness-experience-301079315.html

SOURCE SPENGA

