|
21.05.2024 15:00:00
New wording of Amber Grid Articles of Association registered
AB Amber Grid, legal entity code 303090867. Address: Laisves pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius.
On 13 May 2024, a new wording of the Articles of Association of Amber Grid (hereinafter – the Company) was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 30 April 2024 by the the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company.
Attached: Amber Grid Articles of Association.
More information:
Laura Šebekiene, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt
Attachment
