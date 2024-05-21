Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’982 -0.5%  SPI 15’975 -0.4%  Dow 39’807 -0.5%  DAX 18’669 -0.5%  Euro 0.9880 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’034 -0.8%  Gold 2’422 -0.2%  Bitcoin 64’905 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9098 -0.1%  Öl 82.4 -1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger10850379Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171Holcim1221405Kuros32581411
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Microsoft vs Apple - Swiss-Tech und Industrieunternehmen sind interessant
Bullish für Kryptowährung: Ex-Twitter-Chef Jack Dorsey sieht Bitcoin bei über einer Million US-Dollar
Erstes Quartal 2024: Das sind die Investments des Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust
Microsoft-Aktie höher: Microsoft will PC mit KI revolutionieren
Zoom-Aktie gibt nach: Zoom enttäuscht mit Erstquartalsbilanz
Suche...
0% Kommission
Amber Grid AB Aktie [Valor: 20906149 / ISIN: LT0000128696]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.05.2024 15:00:00

New wording of Amber Grid Articles of Association registered

finanzen.net zero Amber Grid AB-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Amber Grid AB
1.11 EUR -2.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code 303090867. Address: Laisves pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius.

On 13 May 2024, a new wording of the Articles of Association of Amber Grid (hereinafter – the Company) was registered in the Register of Legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 30 April 2024 by the the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company.

Attached: Amber Grid Articles of Association.

More information:
Laura Šebekiene, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Amber Grid AB

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amber Grid AB

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Synopsys, ASM International & Novo Nordisk mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Synopsys
✅ ASM International
✅ Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Synopsys, ASM International & Novo Nordisk mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:09 SMI springt über 12.000er-Marke
09:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Synopsys, ASM International & Novo Nordisk mit François Bloch
07:56 Bitcoin Kurs nahe Rekordhoch – Anleger hoffen auf Zulassung eines Ether-Spot-ETFs in den USA
06:27 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Blue Chips auf Jahreshoch
02:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: Got commodities?
20.05.24 Sinkflug beendet oder bleibt Boeing am Boden?
17.05.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Coinbase
17.05.24 Marktüberblick: Siemens-Aktie belastet DAX
16.05.24 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Logitech International SA
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’462.94 19.81 ASSM8U
Short 12’761.73 13.17 YXSSMU
Short 13’145.02 8.88 CIUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’988.16 21.05.2024 14:51:34
Long 11’520.00 19.70
Long 11’260.00 13.92
Long 10’820.00 8.97
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Franken setzt Schwäche fort: EUR/CHF knapp unter 99 Rappen - die Gründe
Privatanleger verkaufen Bitcoin: JPMorgan sieht deutlichen Gegenwind für grösste Kryptowährung
Elon Musk fordert Warren Buffett zum Kauf von Tesla-Aktien auf - Was für die Investorenlegende wohl dagegen spricht
Swiss-Life-Chefökonom erwartet nur noch eine weitere Zinssenkung der SNB in 2024
Bitcoin erobert 70'000-Dollar-Marke zurück
Bullish für Kryptowährung: Ex-Twitter-Chef Jack Dorsey sieht Bitcoin bei über einer Million US-Dollar
Erneute Kurszielanhebung für NVIDIA vor Bilanzvorlage: NVIDIA-Aktie legt zu
Ethereum-Wal sorgt für Furore im Kryptoversum - ETH-Coins von Kryptobörse abgezogen
Roche-Aktie schwächer: Kartellwächter prüfen Roche-Übernahme von LumiraDx - Inavolisib erhält "Breakthrough Therapy"-Status
DocMorris-Aktien unter Druck: UBS-Kommentar belastet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit