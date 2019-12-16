New Wet Weather Bike Commuting Solution - 3-Bag Commute Kit

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vancouver based urban commuter brand, Two Wheel Gear, is cranking things up south of the border for 2020 – and kickstarting the year early with a sneak peek at a whole new design approach coming to U.S. bike commuters from one of the bike industry's leading design veterans, Greg Bass. Commuters and gear fans can get early bird deals and a look at the innovative system this week with the launch of an early adopter Kickstarter program

Introducing the Two Wheel Gear Commute Backpack Kit – a modular, three-bag commuting system hitting the U.S. bike market for the first time and comprising either the Commute Backpack or Pannier Backpack Convertible with Seat Pack and Top Tube bag. All three components can be used individually, or fasten securely together for the most comprehensive commuting system available.

The kit's Modular Attachment System (M.A.S.) works with any bike and allows riders to attach the seat pack and top tube bag (among other gear) to the back of their chosen backpack for easy off bike carrying. The Kit is also the first product in the coming 2020 collection designed by Greg Bass, formerly of Timbuk2, Specialized and The North Face..

"This is the first step in planned major design changes coming from Two Wheel Gear in 2020," says Reid Hemsing, founder and CEO, Two Wheel Gear. "Our new design lead Greg Bass and our whole team have been heads down for months and this first introduction really speaks to Greg's trademark problem solving and smart design sensibilities. It's a solution for any bike commuter, on any type of bike, in any type of weather."

COMMUTE BACKPACK KIT DETAILS

The Commute Backpack Kit is comprised of three bags that work independently or combine together to give the rider the ultimate in flexible carrying options.

1. Commute Backpack (26 L) or Pannier Backpack LITE (22 L) or PLUS (30 L)



Three colors: black, graphite, Tofino blue

blue Fabric: TPE waterproof backed 600D polyester

Features: Modular Attachment System (M.A.S.) for attaching small bags and additional gear like helmets, streamlined profile for over-shoulder visibility, quick access top pocket, full side access for 15" laptop pocket, air mesh foam back panel to keep the rider cool, quick access and hidden pockets, bottle and u-lock pocket with security strap, sternum and removable waist straps, reflective design and additional high visibility neon rain cover.

The Pannier Backpacks have also been loaded with functional upgrades and convert quickly from backpack to pannier with push-to-operate Kompakt Rail system by KLICKfix in Germany . Fits all standard and oversized bike racks: 6-16mm.

2. Commute Seat Pack

1.5 L

Three colors: black, graphite and Tofino blue

blue Adjustable saddle strap for any saddle size

Quick access exterior pocket for transit and credit cards

Reflective loop for lights attachment

3. Top Tube Bag

1 L

Adjust to fit any top tube size

Three colors: black, graphite, Tofino blue

blue Quick access design for priority items: gloves, phone, keys, door opener

Phone pocket

Internal key clip

Fabric: TPE waterproof backed 600D polyester

"All of the 2020 designs are function forward," says Greg Bass, Design Lead, Two Wheel Gear. "We're not abandoning things like 'bomb proof' high-durability materials or urban aesthetics that have built a real commuter fan base, but the new Commute Backpack Kit really expresses our ongoing design priority: a combination of on-street smart features, functional detailing and clever design hacks that make life on your bike even easier."

All Two Wheel Gear products are a combination of extreme weather protection and "bulletproof" durability matched with a polished aesthetic. Some of the flagship products like the innovative garment bag, backpack or briefcase are designed as panniers that convert into unassuming off bike bags. All are manufactured from waterproof 600-denier polyester or military grade waxed canvas and put through a rigorous testing process on the rain-soaked, coastal mountain roads of Vancouver, Canada. Each comes with multiple stash and stow pockets for laptop, tablet and other daily work gear.

For more information about the TWO WHEEL GEAR KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/twowheelgear/two-wheel-gear-modular-commute-backpack-kit

SOURCE Two Wheel Gear