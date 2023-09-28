Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.09.2023 01:00:00

New West Technologies Crowned Retail Management Hero Partner of the Year 2023

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New West Technologies, Inc. is thrilled to announce its recognition as the Retail Management Hero (RMH) Partner of the Year 2023, marking a remarkable five-year streak of attaining this esteemed accolade. This continuous recognition underscores our enduring dedication to offering exemplary service and support to our valued clients.

(PRNewsfoto/New West Technologies, Inc.)

"This honor of RMH Partner of the Year for the fifth year resonates with our unwavering pledge to customer success."

Being a pioneer in retail management software and hardware solutions, New West Technologies provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing solution architecture, implementation, training, custom development, and ongoing maintenance. Our tailored suite of extensions enhances RMH functionality, facilitating seamless inventory management, a diverse range of integrated payment solutions, and innovative tools for streamlined pricing, promotions, and order fulfillment for our clients.

George Muchae, Executive VP of Business Development for New West Technologies, conveyed, "The honor of being designated as the RMH Partner of the Year for the fifth consecutive year deeply resonates with our unwavering pledge to customer success. This accolade reflects our team's dedication and our earnest endeavor to support our clients in achieving their operational objectives and fostering business expansion."

We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our clients and partners for their continuous support. The synergy created through these collaborative relationships is immensely gratifying, and we ardently look forward to nurturing these alliances towards achieving mutual business milestones.

For more details on how New West Technologies can propel your retail business towards a trajectory of success, we invite you to visit newestech.com.

About New West Technologies:

New West Technologies is a distinguished provider of payment integration and retail infrastructure solutions, tailored to meet the demands of small and midsize retailers. Our mission is predicated on augmenting operational efficiency and profitability for businesses through our innovative tools and services. With a foresight-driven approach, New West Technologies commits substantial resources to research and development, ensuring our clients receive the most cutting-edge and relevant solutions in the retail tech domain. Our enduring commitment to exceptional service and support has solidified our reputation as a trusted partner within the nationwide retail community.

Company: New West Technologies, Inc.
Location: Dallas, TX & Portland, OR
Website: newestech.com
Management: George Muchae, Executive VP, Business Development
Description: Offering Retail Management Hero and Microsoft Dynamics Payment Solutions and Support, fostering a thriving retail landscape.

Media Contact:
Angie Bachara
marketing@newestech.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-west-technologies-crowned-retail-management-hero-partner-of-the-year-2023-301942424.html

SOURCE New West Technologies, Inc.

