New West Energy Services Inc. Provides Update on Timing of Release of Year-End and First Quarter Financials

CALGARY, June 1, 2020 /CNW/ - New West Energy Services Inc. (TSX Venture: NWE), an oil and gas and environmental services company focused on Western Canada, today announced that, further to its news release dated April 28, 2020, NWE intends to file its audited financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis for the year ending December 31, 2019 on or before June 15, 2020, and its unaudited financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis for the three months ending March 31, 2020 on or before July 14, 2020.

On March 23, 2020, Canadian Securities Administrators published temporary blanket relief for market participants from certain regulatory filings as a result of COVID-19. NWE is relying on the temporary blanket relief which provides for a 45-day extension to file its annual and first quarter financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis. NWE's directors, officers and other insiders will be subject to a trading blackout until such time as the above-noted financial statements are filed.

Like other junior energy services companies in Western Canada, NWE's revenues have been materially impacted by reduced capital spending by producers due to the COVID-19 pandemic and record low oil prices. As a result, NWE has aggressively moved to reduce costs and seek all avenues for governmental assistance. There remains significant uncertainty with respect to the recovery of the Western Canadian oil and gas industry, generally, and the future price of crude, specifically. NWE confirms that there have been no other material business developments that have occurred subsequent to the filing of its third quarter unaudited financial statements on November 29, 2019.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and financial outlook. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements with respect to: the use of proceeds of its loans; the use of the acquired equipment; planned changes in NWE's business and revenues; the competitive environment in which NWE operates; and the assessment of future plans and operations. Actual events or results may differ materially. The forward-looking information in this news release is based on assumptions which includes, but is not limited to: NWE realizing the expected benefits of its loans and acquired equipment; the general state of the economy and the oil and gas industry not worsening; NWE not losing any key personnel; NWE sustaining or increasing their level of revenues and EBITDAC NWE growing its businesses long term and managing its growth; NWE complying with existing regulations and not becoming subject to more stringent regulations; and, NWE's insurance being sufficient to cover losses that may occur as a result of its operations. The forward-looking information in this news release is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or results anticipated by the forward-looking information. The factors which could cause results to differ from current expectations include, but are not limited to: failure to realize the expected benefits of its loans and acquired equipment; potential undisclosed liens associated with the acquired equipment; NWE's results being dependent upon the general state of the economy and the oil and gas industry; NWE being dependent on key personnel, the loss of which could harm its business; NWE may not be able to sustain or increase their revenues or EBITDAC; NWE may be unable to grow its business long term or to manage any growth; NWE may be unable to integrate the acquired equipment into its business; competition in NWE's markets may lead to reduced revenues and EBITDAC; NWE may fail to comply with existing regulations or become subject to more stringent regulations; NWE's insurance may be insufficient to cover losses that may occur as a result of NWE's operations; the market price of NWE's common shares will fluctuate; and, there is a possibility of dilution of existing holders of NWE's common shares due to future financings or acquisitions. Although NWE has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements in this news release, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of NWE. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information in this news release. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and NWE does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

