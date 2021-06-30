SMI 12’042 0.3%  SPI 15’450 0.2%  Dow 34’292 0.0%  DAX 15’691 0.9%  Euro 1.0959 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’108 0.4%  Gold 1’761 -1.0%  Bitcoin 33’423 5.6%  Dollar 0.9209 0.0%  Öl 75.1 0.7% 
30.06.2021 03:15:00

New Welch Allyn® PanOptic™ Plus Ophthalmoscope and Welch Allyn® MacroView® Plus Otoscope Give Caregivers Better, Bolder, Brighter Views

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom today announced major technological advances to its market-leading physical assessment tools with the launch of the new Welch Allyn® PanOptic™ Plus Ophthalmoscope and the Welch Allyn® MacroView® Plus Otoscope. The new devices represent advancements that build on more than 100 years of the company's innovation in physical assessment tools and a new standard of care in exam rooms. 

Digital image capture with the Macroview Plus Otoscope

 

Digital image capture with the PanOptic Plus Ophthalmoscope

"The extraordinary innovations built into the new PanOptic and MacroView Plus technologies are complete game-changers in our drive to help improve patient outcomes through routine physical exams," said Hillrom President and CEO John Groetelaars. "Together, these devices are highly advanced tools designed to help clinicians make earlier and more accurate diagnoses of ear and eye conditions that may provide more options for effective treatment."

Examining the structure of the eyes and ears is a critical part of assessing patient health. The first-to-market innovations[1] in Hillrom's new otoscope and ophthalmoscope enable brighter, larger views: a 20-times larger viewing area compared to the current Welch Allyn coaxial ophthalmoscope, and a three-times larger viewing area compared to the traditional otoscope.

The new Welch Allyn MacroView Otoscope features a new, one-of-a-kind, LumiView clear ear speculum, with four times the brightness through an adult speculum when compared to a standard ear speculum.

The MacroView Plus otoscope and PanOptic Plus Ophthalmoscope enables clinicians to move quickly from an optical exam to digital image capture. When used along with Hillrom's free iExaminer™ Pro App, clinicians can securely save and share ear and eye images for tracking, trending and easy consultations with specialists. See the full range of product capabilities on hillrom.com.

"The challenge clinicians face with traditional ophthalmoscopy is the limited field of view and ability to view structures of the eye with confidence and identify any abnormality. The new PanOptic Plus is designed to help caregivers conduct an ophthalmic exam with ease and overcome the challenges associated with traditional ophthalmoscopy," said Hillrom Asia Pacific President Mark Wallwork. "Hillrom's advancement in ophthalmoscope technology will significantly improve vision care by making visualization and diagnoses faster and easier."

The PanOptic Plus Ophthalmoscope features Quick Eye™ Alignment technology to help better direct a patient's gaze. The innovative disc-alignment lights help the clinician direct and guide the patient's gaze, to help enable easier exams. See the full range of product capabilities on hillrom.com.

These devices will be available in the Asia Pacific Region from July 1, 2021, in Japan followed by Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Vietnam, Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong andmainlandChina.

[1] Patents pending

About Hillrom
Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by Advancing Connected Care™. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory health devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations




Contact:

 

Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice
President, Corporate Development,

Contact:   

    

Lorna Williams, Executive Director,

Investor Relations and Strategy


Strategy and Investor Relations

Phone:        

312-233-7799

Phone:

312-819-9387

Email:           

lorna.williams@hillrom.com

Email:

marykay.ladone@hillrom.com



 

Media


Contact:

Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Phone: 

312-819-7268                                                                               

Email: 

howard.karesh@hillrom.com






 

Hillrom-logo

SOURCE Hillrom Services Pte. Ltd

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

29.06.21 Von Ausdauer, Geduld und Schlaftabletten.
29.06.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
29.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Goldman Sachs Group Inc
29.06.21 Marktüberblick: Delta-Variante trübt Stimmung
29.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Megatrends: E-Mobilität und Gesundheit
29.06.21 Corona-Sorgen kehren zurück
25.06.21 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV
25.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna, Novavax
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Crash von Titanium Token - Krypto-Bulle Mark Cuban hart getroffen
Relief Therapeutics übernimmt ausstehende APR-Anteile - Relief-Aktie geht deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel
Stadler Rail-Aktie schliesst im Minus: RAG Stiftung verkauft 4,5 Millionen Aktien
Buffett spendet weitere Milliarden - tritt aber bei der Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation zurück
ams-CEO will auch im Konsumbereich wieder Marktanteile gewinnen - ams-Aktie in Grün
US-Börsen gehen leicht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus
Credit Suisse plant Kapitalerhöhung für Real Estate Fund Interswiss - CS-Aktie höher
Lonza veröffentlicht Finanzzahlen 2020 gemäss neuer Struktur - Lonza-Aktie in Rot
Moderna-Aktie springt an: Indien lässt Corona-Impfstoff von Moderna zu - Impfstoff regt Immunantwort gegen Delta-Variante an
BioNTech-Aktie freundlich: BioNTech-Impfung dürfte laut Studie langanhaltende Immunreaktion auslösen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit