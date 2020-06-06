New Website GradeMyVideoInterview.com Offers Job Candidates Interview Feedback From HR Professionals

DETROIT, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Video interviews are fast becoming an industry standard with busy HR professionals, who laud the efficiency and practicality of the practice. In fact, a recent Forbes article indicates that a staggering 89% of employers are now adopting virtual interviews.

That means video interviews now qualify as the most important new employment tool of the decade—and job seekers need to understand that new job offer may very well hinge on their ability to present well on camera.

Grade My Video Interview https://grademyvideointerview.com/ offers a revolutionary service for job seekers that allows them to create a mock video interview and have it evaluated by a team of employment experts. These specialists will go through the video point by point, providing comprehensive feedback and advice on the elements that employers consider during the hiring process.

Here are 3 reasons why it's critical to cultivate the perfect video interview:

1. To understand the process. Job interviews can be a stressful under normal conditions, and that can increase exponentially when the process incorporates unfamiliar technology. Recording a practice video allows a job candidate walk through the interview, step by step, reducing stressors and allowing them to prepare accordingly.

2. To avoid missteps. Just as with in-person interviews, an on-camera gaffe can torpedo a job seeker's chance to secure a new position. Recording a mock interview allows job candidates to make adjustments to technical elements, personal appearance and professional presentation—while the stakes are low.

3. To stand out from the crowd. Impartial employment experts can provide guidance on best interview practices based on years of experience. They understand what can make or break an interview, and will provide honest and constructive feedback to make a video stand out to a hiring manager.

First impressions are critical, and a short video interview may be a job candidate's only opportunity to impress a prospective employer. For more information on professional interview evaluation, please visit https://grademyvideointerview.com/.

