06.06.2020 02:15:00

New Website GradeMyVideoInterview.com Offers Job Candidates Interview Feedback From HR Professionals

DETROIT, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Video interviews are fast becoming an industry standard with busy HR professionals, who laud the efficiency and practicality of the practice. In fact, a recent Forbes article indicates that a staggering 89% of employers are now adopting virtual interviews.

That means video interviews now qualify as the most important new employment tool of the decade—and job seekers need to understand that new job offer may very well hinge on their ability to present well on camera.

Grade My Video Interview https://grademyvideointerview.com/ offers a revolutionary service for job seekers that allows them to create a mock video interview and have it evaluated by a team of employment experts. These specialists will go through the video point by point, providing comprehensive feedback and advice on the elements that employers consider during the hiring process.

Here are 3 reasons why it's critical to cultivate the perfect video interview:

1.  To understand the process. Job interviews can be a stressful under normal conditions, and that can increase exponentially when the process incorporates unfamiliar technology. Recording a practice video allows a job candidate walk through the interview, step by step, reducing stressors and allowing them to prepare accordingly.

2.  To avoid missteps. Just as with in-person interviews, an on-camera gaffe can torpedo a job seeker's chance to secure a new position. Recording a mock interview allows job candidates to make adjustments to technical elements, personal appearance and professional presentation—while the stakes are low.

3.  To stand out from the crowd. Impartial employment experts can provide guidance on best interview practices based on years of experience. They understand what can make or break an interview, and will provide honest and constructive feedback to make a video stand out to a hiring manager.

First impressions are critical, and a short video interview may be a job candidate's only opportunity to impress a prospective employer. For more information on professional interview evaluation, please visit https://grademyvideointerview.com/.

# # #

Grade My Video Interview, Powered by Allison & Taylor Reference Checking

About Allison & Taylor Reference Checking

AllisonTaylor and its principals have been in the business of checking references for corporations and individuals since 1984. AllisonTaylor is headquartered in Rochester, Mich. For further details on services and procedures please visit https://www.allisontaylor.com.

AllisonTaylor –
Find us on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/YourJobReferences
Follow us on Twitter! https://twitter.com/AllisonTaylorAT

 

SOURCE Grade My Video Interview

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 65.22
6.99 %
Adecco Group 51.64
6.12 %
CS Group 10.21
5.26 %
Swiss Life Hldg 380.10
3.46 %
UBS Group 11.34
3.04 %
Nestle 102.60
-0.16 %
Roche Hldg G 332.15
-0.18 %
SGS 2’331.00
-0.85 %
Swisscom 501.20
-1.38 %
Givaudan 3’395.00
-2.67 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

05.06.20
USA: Wie stehen die Chancen für die Wiederwahl von Trump? | BX Swiss TV
05.06.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
05.06.20
SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
05.06.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / LafargeHolcim – 200er-EMA im Fokus
04.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co Inc
03.06.20
Verschleiern gelassene europäische Devisen- und Anleihemärkte Unsicherheit? – CME Group
02.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.06.20
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
05.06.20
Schroders: Vorübergehender Rückschlag für die Energiewende durch Covid-19
05.06.20
Schroders: Saubere Technologien und Klimapolitik: die globale Finanzkrise und Covid-19
mehr
USA: Wie stehen die Chancen für die Wiederwahl von Trump? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI zieht vor dem Wochenende an -- US-Börsen verabschieden sich deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Freitag mit Kurssprung -- Asiatische Indizes gehen fester in den Feierabend
Lonza ernennt Roche-Manager Ruffieux zum neuen Konzernchef - Aktie schwächer
So will Tesla den Preis für den Model 3 weiter drücken
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Skandale als Chancen? Diese Konzerne haben grosse Krisen weggesteckt
Lufthansa-Aktie trotz Indexrauswurf höher: Swiss-Mutter muss Platz im DAX freimachen
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie teurer: Flughafen Zürich fährt Betrieb langsam hoch
Trotz Corona-Pandemie: US-Arbeitslosenquote geht überraschend zurück
Slack übertrifft Erwartungen - Anleger schicken Slack-Aktie dennoch zweistellig abwärts
Elon Musk fordert Zerschlagung von Amazon - 'Monopole sind unrecht!' - Amazon-Aktie dreht ins Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zieht vor dem Wochenende an -- US-Börsen verabschieden sich deutlich höher -- DAX beendet Freitag mit Kurssprung -- Asiatische Indizes gehen fester in den Feierabend
An der Wall Street nahmen die Bullen das Ruder in die Hand. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Grundstimmung am Freitag freundlich. Auf dem Parkett in Deutschland griffen Anleger zu. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB