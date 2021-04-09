SMI 11’207 0.7%  SPI 14’254 0.7%  Dow 33’504 0.2%  DAX 15’203 0.2%  Euro 1.1016 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’978 0.5%  Gold 1’756 1.1%  Bitcoin 53’347 2.2%  Dollar 0.9243 0.0%  Öl 63.4 0.7% 
09.04.2021 06:00:00

New Waveguide Components Include WRD-180, WRD-650 and WRD-750 Sizes

IRVINE, Calif., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has just unveiled a new series of double ridge waveguide components that are ideal for satellite communication, radar, wireless communication, and test and instrumentation.

 

Pasternack's new line of double ridge waveguide components consists of 28 models that include WRD-180, WRD-650 and WRD-750 sizes. This new product release includes straight sections, bends and twist configurations. These transmission line components deliver superior RF performance, cover wider frequency bands and offer lower cut-off frequencies compared to conventional rectangular waveguide WRD-180(18-40GHz), WRD-650 (6.5 to 18GHz), WRD-750 (7.5 to 18GHz) sizes. Additionally, a new series of double ridge waveguide-to-coax adapters are available that feature WRD-180, WRD-650 and WRD-750 waveguide sizes, SMA, N-type and 2.92mm connectors, UG-style square cover flanges and typical VSWR performance as low as 1.5:1.

"This offering of double ridge waveguide components allows for complete construction of transmission lines in a double ridge waveguide configuration. And because these new products are in-stock, we can meet our customers' urgent needs with same-day shipping," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

Pasternack's new double ridge waveguide components are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

For inquiries, Pasternack can be contacted at +1-949-261-1920.

About Pasternack:
A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry's largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave, and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:
Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment. 

Press Contact:
Peter McNeil 
Pasternack 
17792 Fitch 
Irvine, Calif. 92614 
(978) 682-6936

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/431140/Pasternack_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Pasternack

﻿

