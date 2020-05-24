New Wave Holdings Sponsors Non-Profit Coalition, Therapsil, to Launch a Medical Psilocybin Access Project for Canadians in Palliative Care

TORONTO, May 24, 2020 /CNW/ - New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB:0XM2, OTC:TRMND) ("New Wave" or the "Company"), is pleased to sponsor TheraPsil, a British Columbia-based non-profit coalition (the "TheraPsil Coalition") that is seeking legal access to psilocybin for Canadians with a palliative diagnosis and psychological distress.

Headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia, TheraPsil was established in 2019, with its mission focused on four pillars:

Compassionate Access: Establishing safe, and legal access to psychedelic-assisted therapy for those in medical need;

Public Education: Increasing awareness of the merits and limitations of psychedelic-assisted therapy;

Professional Training; Developing safe, simple and effective protocols for credentialed health professionals to deliver psilocybin-assisted therapy, in collaboration with other active organizations; and,

Research: Facilitate research and evaluation in collaboration with Canadian and international partners.

"Canadians in palliative care who are seeking legal access to psilocybin to treat their end-of-life distress need support. TheraPsil is a patient-first organization dedicated to providing this support for terminally ill patients, but we can't do it without the help from others who believe in our mission. I'm very grateful for New Wave's support. With it, we will be able to dedicate increasingly more time and resources into our psilocybin access project that will get these patients their right to treatment with psilocybin, in a timely manner," Dr. Bruce Tobin, founder of TheraPsil

"Our team at New Wave is very optimistic about the therapeutic potential of psychedelic medicine, especially for those patients in considerable distress or facing end-of-life. As more and more research is done in this area, we believe that these treatments have the potential to become mainstream sooner rather than later," said Trumbull Fisher, President of New Wave.

For information about the TheraPsil's medical team and program, visit www.therapsil.ca .

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTC:TRMND) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning psychedelic and esports sectors.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NEW WAVE PORTFOLIO:

Anahit Therapeutics Ltd.: In the psychedelic sector New Wave will focus on active psychedelic compounds, functional mushroom product lines, and develop an IP portfolio focusing on psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine derived treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases.

Avatar One Esports Capital Corp.: An esports acquisition vehicle, Avatar has invested in Real Time Games Holdings Limited, owners and operators of Luckbox. Luckbox is an esports wage betting platform (minority stake investment at a $1M valuation).

valuation). Even Matchup Gaming: Events company bringing esports to the masses through over 80 annual events (minority investment).

PlayLine: Daily fantasy sports betting platform, co-founded by UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping , with two-time NBA All-Star Roy Hibbert as their Investor/Strategic Partnerships Manager (minority stake investment at a $4M valuation).

, with two-time NBA All-Star as their Investor/Strategic Partnerships Manager (minority stake investment at a valuation). Talon Esports: Professional esports team operator in Asia providing a supportive platform to elevate its players to compete at the highest levels in triple-A gaming titles (minority stake investment at a $4M valuation).

providing a supportive platform to elevate its players to compete at the highest levels in triple-A gaming titles (minority stake investment at a valuation). Thunderbolt CDG: Software applications and technology development company that has provided services for 40+ startup companies (wholly-owned subsidiary).

Tiidal Gaming: Esports organization that owns and operates Canada's premier esports team Lazarus, one of the highest-grossing teams in the world (minority stake investment at an $8M valuation).

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com.

Media interested in interviews and more information may contact Brittany Whitmore at brittany@exvera.com.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward looking information, including but not limited to, expansion of operations. Forward looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward looking information as a result of competitive factors and competition for investment opportunities, challenges relating to operations in international markets, transaction execution risk, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable based on current expectations and potential investment pipeline, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-wave-holdings-sponsors-non-profit-coalition-therapsil-to-launch-a-medical-psilocybin-access-project-for-canadians-in-palliative-care-301064669.html

SOURCE New Wave Holdings Corp.