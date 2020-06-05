New Wave Holdings Corp Provides Funding for LSD Research Study

TORONTO, June 4, 2020 /CNW/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (Frankfurt: 0XM2) (OTC: TRMND), is pleased to announce that it will support the Delos Psyche Research Group ("Delos Psyche") in its study designed to determine the impact of ingesting small amounts of hallucinogenic or psychedelic substances such as lysergic acid diethylamide ("LSD") for medicinal or therapeutic purposes.

"We are pleased to support Delos Psyche and look forward to working with their team as they begin this new study," said Trumbull Fisher, President of New Wave. "This is an important step toward bringing psychedelic therapies to the people that may greatly benefit from these potential treatments."

The purpose of this observational study is to determine some of the effects of microdosing LSD on patients suffering from depression, anxiety, stress, and a variety of other clinical constructs, as well as its impact on positive psychological constructs. This study will use a naturalistic setting and a 3-day dosing cycle across a 30-day time period.

"Microdosing" is the practice of ingesting small, sub-hallucinogenic amounts of psychedelic compounds such as LSD, psilocybin, or mescaline. Microdosing has become an increasingly popular practice, particularly for individuals in the technology industry, where it is often used to increase focus, motivation, quality of relationships, and creativity.

Details of the Study:

Outcome measures will include 11 psychometric assessments that will observe changes in anxiety, depression, stress, occupational burnout, positive and negative affect, emotional regulation, personality, absorption, quality of life, mindfulness, self-care, boredom, and social distress.

It will also integrate custom questions that relate to changes in behaviors such as substance use as well as changes in physical symptoms such as headaches. A comprehensive demographics questionnaire will be used to identify other factors that may impact results such as previous substance use and use of psychedelics, including both full doses of psychedelics and microdosing.

The study will also include reports on expectancy, adverse events and daily reports. The expectancy questionnaire will compare participants' expectations about microdosing with the post-study outcomes. The adverse event exit questionnaire will assess for any commonly occurring side-effects of microdosing psychedelics. The daily report will assess changes in mood and other psychological factors across time.

The group will be divided into two separate studies with one group being savvy to microdosing and with the placebo control group being microdosing-naïve.

ABOUT DELOS PSYCHE RESEARCH GROUP.

Delos Psyche is an independent research group founded in 2018 under the leadership of Richard Knowles and is dedicated to the scientific exploration of the therapeutic potentials of psychedelic substances. Delos Psyche has partnered with The Beckley Foundation, a UK-based institution founded by Amanda Feilding in 1998 for the purpose of pioneering psychedelic research and driving evidence-based drug policy reform. This partnership will involve the current observational study, which will investigate a wide variety of psychological and neurophysiological parameters associated with microdosing lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD).

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTC:TRMND) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning psychedelic and esports sectors.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NEW WAVE PORTFOLIO:

Anahit Therapeutics Ltd.: In the psychedelic sector New Wave will focus on active psychedelic compounds, functional mushroom product lines, and develop an IP portfolio focusing on psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine derived treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases.





Avatar One Esports Capital Corp.: An esports acquisition vehicle, Avatar has invested in Real Time Games Holdings Limited, owners and operators of Luckbox. Luckbox is an esports wage betting platform (minority stake investment at a $1M valuation).





valuation). Even Matchup Gaming: Events company bringing esports to the masses through over 80 annual events (minority investment).





PlayLine: Daily fantasy sports betting platform, co-founded by UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping , with two-time NBA All-Star Roy Hibbert as their Investor/Strategic Partnerships Manager (minority stake investment at a $4M valuation).





, with two-time NBA All-Star as their Investor/Strategic Partnerships Manager (minority stake investment at a valuation). Talon Esports: Professional esports team operator in Asia providing a supportive platform to elevate its players to compete at the highest levels in triple-A gaming titles (minority stake investment at a $4M valuation).





providing a supportive platform to elevate its players to compete at the highest levels in triple-A gaming titles (minority stake investment at a valuation). Thunderbolt CDG: Software applications and technology development company that has provided services for 40+ startup companies (wholly-owned subsidiary).





Tiidal Gaming: Esports organization that owns and operates Canada's premier esports team Lazarus, one of the highest-grossing teams in the world (minority stake investment at an $8M valuation).

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com

Media interested in interviews and more information may contact Brittany Whitmore at brittany@exvera.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities issued in connection with the Transaction and the Offering have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.

Cautionary Note

All information contained in this news release with respect to Anahit was supplied by Anahit. for inclusion herein, and New Wave's directors and officers have relied on Anahit for such information.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward–looking information, including but not limited to, expansion of operations. Forward–looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward–looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward–looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward–looking information as a result of competitive factors and competition for investment opportunities, challenges relating to operations in international markets, transaction execution risk, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward–looking information are reasonable based on current expectations and potential investment pipeline, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward–looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward–looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-wave-holdings-corp-provides-funding-for-lsd-research-study-301071139.html

SOURCE New Wave Holdings Corp.