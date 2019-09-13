13.09.2019 23:24:00

New Voting Rules for Electors Living Outside of Canada

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -

  • There are new voting rules for Canadians living outside of Canada.
  • Under old rules, Canadians who had lived outside of Canada for more than five years were not allowed to vote.
  • For the 2019 federal election, any eligible Canadian elector who lives abroad may vote, regardless of when they last lived in Canada.
  • To vote, electors living abroad must be registered on the International Register of Electors. To do so, they must provide documents that establish their citizenship.
  • Those who are not registered can apply online or print off an application form and send it to Elections Canada by mail or fax. They may also contact us to be mailed a print copy of the form. Those who are not sure if they are registered can call Elections Canada to check.
  • Elections Canada must receive completed registration applications by Tuesday, October 15 at 6:00 p.m., Eastern time.
  • It is important for electors living abroad to plan ahead. It takes time for application forms to be mailed to Elections Canada and processed, and for voting kits to be mailed back to electors at the international address they provided.
  • Marked ballots must arrive at Elections Canada in Ottawa no later than 6:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on October 21, 2019. Electors should consider the time it will take for their marked ballot to reach Elections Canada.
  • Votes cast by Canadians living abroad count in the electoral district where they last lived before leaving Canada.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

For election updates, subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:07
Große Preisschwankungen bei Gold wegen der EZB
09:39
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf ING Groep NV
09:23
UBS KeyInvest Daily Markets: EUR/USD - Marke von 1,10 USD im Fokus
12.09.19
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
12.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Jeden Monat 1% Coupon (bei 40% Barriere)
12.09.19
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Der Bitcoin steht vor einem 30-prozentigen Kurssturz
Implenia-Aktie im Plus: Bei Implenia bilden Veraison und Parmino eine Aktionärsgruppe
Wall Street verabschiedet sich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst etwas leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Börsen in Asien gehen mehrheitlich fester aus dem Handel
Eigener Index: JPMorgan misst mit "Volfefe" wirtschaftliche Auswirkungen Trumps Twitter-Ausfälle
SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendierten seitwärts -- DAX legt zu -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mit Gewinnen
Roche-Aktie gewinnt: Roche erreicht Ziele mit subkutaner Perjeta/Herceptin-Kombi
dormakaba-Aktie unter Druck: dormakaba mit leichtem Umsatzrückgang und besserer Profitabilität
Wo geht es hin zum Jahresende? So schätzen Experten die weitere Entwicklung an den Börsen ein
KW 37: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Romande Energie erleidet Gewinneinbruch im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie verliert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendierten seitwärts -- DAX legt zu -- Börsen in Fernost zum Schluss mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich fester. Die Wall Street behauptete sich. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es vor dem Wochenende bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB