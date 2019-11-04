New version of Aware IM, the popular low-code/no-code development platform, has been released

SYDNEY, Nov. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Awaresoft, the developers of Aware IM, a highly automated web application builder, today announced the launch of version 8.4 - the latest generation of its low-code/no-code platform that helps developers and users within medium-to-large sized businesses and government departments create comprehensive web-driven business database applications.

Aware IM developers can accomplish in a few hours what it would take days or weeks to do using traditional web application development tools or other low-code platforms. Aware IM applications can run on any platform, under any browser, and can be deployed in the Cloud as SaaS, on a company's Intranet or locally. Developers do not need to have prior knowledge of web technologies or programming languages.

Aware IM version 8.4 builds on the success of the previous versions and adds native support for PostgreSQL and MariaDB.

"Aware IM is a perfect tool for those organisations and developers who have traditionally spent time and money building database applications and been limited by budget constraints. Now, we're extending the platform to be used by larger enterprises, with IT departments and development teams. These organisations will now be able to create complex, reliable and powerful web-based database applications in a fraction of the time compared to other high-level development tools. We have now increased our presence in Europe, Israel, South Africa, Morocco and we are confident that the new version will be well received everywhere." - said Vladimir Simkin, the main Architect of Aware IM.

Aware IM works well on corporate IT infrastructure supporting popular SQL databases (Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL and now PostgreSQL and MariaDB),allowing easy integration with LDAP/Active Directory and Web services, and supporting different operating systems such as Windows, Mac and Linux.

Aware IM is used by organisations across the US, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Customers range from small businesses to research and educational institutions to departments within large corporations and government agencies.

For more information visit Aware IM web site.

