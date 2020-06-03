SMI und DAX steigen stark. Steigen Sie über 10‘000 und 12‘000 Punkte? Jetzt handeln! -w-
03.06.2020 04:00:00

New Valencia Region Arrives in Black Desert Mobile

SEOUL, South Korea, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss today announced that the new Valencia region has arrived in Black Desert Mobile. Starting today, Adventurers can delve deeper into the main story behind the world of Black Desert and fight against powerful enemies for valuable rewards.

Located east of Mediah, Valencia stretches across a large expanse of land that is equivalent in size to Balenos, Calpheon, Serendia, and Mediah put together. There is a vast desert that separates the Valencian Empire from the Republic of Calpheon and claims the lives of unprepared Adventurers.

West Valencia, which includes the Bashim and Waragon Territories, is the first of more Valencia region updates to follow in Black Desert Mobile. West Valencia offers Adventures a chance to acquire Abyssal-grade gear by defeating monsters that reside in the region. The main story of Black Desert Mobile will also be further unveiled as Adventurers play through the in-game quests.

Moreover, it will be easier for Adventurers to obtain high-grade Alchemy Stones as the success rate of crafting and synthesizing Alchemy Stones has been increased. In addition, auto-crafting is now available for Alchemy Stones.

Last but not least, Black Desert Mobile's level cap has been raised to 75. Adventurers who reach the new level cap will be given a chance to fight against powerful monsters in the new region.

Visit Black Desert Mobile's official website for more information.

About Pearl Abyss

Best known for the MMORPG franchise Black Desert, Pearl Abyss is a leading developer in the game industry. Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has since developed Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console, and is developing Shadow Arena for PC and console. All of Pearl Abyss' games are built on the company's own proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. The company is also developing Crimson Desert, DokeV, and PLAN 8 and is poised to continue its growth through 2020 and maintain its position as one of Asia's leaders in game development. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at: www.pearlabyss.com  

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200602/2819350-1

SOURCE Pearl Abyss

