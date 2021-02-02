SMI 10’821 0.8%  SPI 13’492 0.9%  Dow 30’795 1.9%  DAX 13’845 1.6%  Euro 1.0806 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’596 1.9%  Gold 1’837 -1.3%  Bitcoin 31’439 4.5%  Dollar 0.8984 0.2%  Öl 57.7 2.6% 
New Ulbrich Program Accelerates Device Development Timelines

NORTH HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulbrich understands the need for rapid Medical Device development cycles. With the new Ulbrich Braid Wire Accelerator™ Program, timelines and specific design performance characteristics are faster and more precise than ever before. Once an order is placed, we will ship a set of bobbins directly from our manufacturing facility within 24 hours and can have the product in customers' hands in 72 hours or less. Alloys currently offered through this program are Stainless Steels, Nitinol, L605, MP35N, Tungsten, and Copper Beryllium, with plans of adding new materials in the future.

Braid reinforcement wires are important components in minimally invasive delivery systems. Our wires enable torque transmission and strength in these critical systems, with just the right amount of flexibility. As a leader in specialty wire production and development, Ulbrich's wire manufacturing capabilities can reach as small as 0.0005″ diameter (about 5 times thinner than a human hair). Ulbrich's advantages include tight dimensional and mechanical property control, which translates to a consistent program of commonly used sizes and alloys for quick response to new and existing medical braid wire customers.

Inventory management and customer service are areas in which Ulbrich excels and this program allows for braid wire customers to stabilize their supply chain. Our Development Partnership serves as an extension of your design team. When it comes to metals, we can bring expertise, technology and extraordinary processing capabilities to your project. That's lightning-fast support from Ulbrich, your trusted partner from concept through mass production!

Ulbrich Specialty Wire Products, located in Westminster, South Carolina, is equipped for rolling, drawing, annealing, straightening and precision winding of a variety of round, flat and square wire products. Our "focus factory" (factory within a factory) dedicates managers and engineers along with state-of-the-art equipment to produce and manage industry specific requirements.

Ulbrich offers technical support and applications engineers who work directly with customers to determine product needs and specifications based upon our customers processes, equipment and specific needs. Ulbrich is on the technical forefront of the metals industry delivering precision wire products to an increasingly diversified and global marketplace, expanding into the medical, solar, electronics, aerospace, microwave cable, automotive and other industries.

