New U-Haul Store in Orono to Serve University of Maine Students

ORONO, Maine, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® recently acquired the former Kelley Road Self Storage facility at 130 Kelley Road in Orono to better meet the moving and self-storage demands of local residents and University of Maine students.

U-Haul Storage of Orono is located three miles from campus and offers U-Haul Truck Share 24/7®, moving supplies, uncovered vehicle storage and 126 drive-up self-storage units with security features and affordable pricing. U-Haul acquired the facility on May 3.

"This location was already a self-storage facility, so it's a seamless transition," said Shawn Goldrup, U-Haul Company of Maine president. "We're pleased to offer our trusted product and service to our neighbors in Orono, including the thousands of college students just up the road."

Contact U-Haul Storage of Orono at (207) 866-4054. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"Our goal is to save our customers time and money while providing a clean, secure and well-maintained facility," Goldrup added. "We are excited to be part of this community and grow our footprint here."

The new location is being operated remotely by U-Haul Moving & Storage at Stillwater Avenue, which is four miles away at 621 Stillwater Ave.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.7 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 94 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

