New Toyota Vehicles arriving at a local California dealership

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new year means there are a lot of new things arriving. There are a lot of new and exciting cars that are rolling out to dealerships. Drivers in the San Luis Obispo area have likely been excited to find out when these new cars are arriving to their dealership.

Toyota San Luis Obispo has been readying their dealership for some of the new vehicles that are arriving. The 2020 Toyota Prius and the 2020 Toyota Highlander should be arriving at the dealership later this year. The Prius is an efficient sedan that has been reliable for its drivers. The focus on efficiency has helped the Prius stand out from the crowd. Drivers looking for something with attitude and style should look at the Highlander. It has been redesigned for 2020. This SUV has more power and durability than ever before.

Customers interested in any of these cars can and are encouraged to reach out to the salespeople at Toyota San Luis Obispo. The dealership can be reached via their website or over the phone at 8055437001. There is also a physical location for the dealership which is at 12350 Los Osos Valley Rd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405.

SOURCE Toyota San Luis Obispo