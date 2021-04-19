 New Token Donates $300,000 to Charity in Four Days | 19.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’210 -0.5%  SPI 14’401 0.0%  Dow 34’032 -0.5%  DAX 15’368 -0.6%  Euro 1.1016 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’020 -0.3%  Gold 1’770 -0.5%  Bitcoin 50’784 -2.1%  Dollar 0.9150 -0.5%  Öl 67.0 0.5% 

19.04.2021 19:15:00

New Token Donates $300,000 to Charity in Four Days

LONDON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MUNCH is a new, DeFi and ethereum based cryptocurrency launched on 04/14/2021, has upturned traditional finance models to distribute wealth back to its users and to people that need it.

MUNCH ($MUNCH) is a digital currency that replaces the 'bite' taken by traditional financial systems and distributes it to community-chosen causes and in rewards to its users. By collecting transaction fee from all Munch transactions, rewards are distributed evenly between our community and an accredited charitable cause, decided by the community.

After just 96 hours, the project has generated over 100ETH in donations to the GiveWell charity — which equates to $300,000, at the time of writing.

Instead of collecting a transaction fee, MUNCH collects a 10% fee and distributes 5% of every transaction to charity and 5% back to other holders of MUNCH.

The community then decides the direction it supports. As part of the contract design, the community can vote monthly on the charity that will receive the donated fees. This allows every holder of MUNCH to have a say in the causes they support and the future direction of MUNCH. 

GiveWell was selected as the first charity to support as it helps others make more informed decisions on causes to support. As our community will decide on future accredited charities, having the most informed starting point was a priority.

Unique Tokenomics

A major differentiator of MUNCH is that all fees to be distributed and donated are collected and converted to ETH at the point of the transaction. No funds are ever held in a wallet owned by MUNCH and no funds are sent to charities in MUNCH. This means the currency can continue to operate regardless of ownership, and the charity-based model can never be disrupted or diverted.

In addition to the trustless model, all donations are converted to Ethereum which has a more stable value than low market cap coins, such as MUNCH. Should MUNCH collect all fees in the MUNCH token, converting them to a fungible currency would deflate the value almost instantly, losing value for the charity, 

This is a brand-new financial model that has delivered results in days. The lead developer of MUNCH is Rodrigo Silva, CEO of a technology company.

For more info: https://munchtoken.com/ 
Community Channel: https://t.me/munchtokencom 
Email: - 307853@email4pr.com

Media Contact:
Rodrigo Silva
+44 7947 364832
307858@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-token-donates-300-000-to-charity-in-four-days-301271735.html

SOURCE MUNCH

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

12:05 Thematisches Investieren - Mit Flexibilität zum Erfolg
09:05 Marktüberblick: Autowerte haussieren
08:21 Nestlé-Dividende bremst SMI heute ein
06:03 Daily Markets: SMI – Weiter im Rallymodus / Tesla – Die wichtigste Kursbarriere
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
15.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Fan Peter Thiel rät zur Vorsicht: China könnte den Bitcoin einsetzen, um den US-Dollar zu untergraben
Ethereum, Monero, Bitcoin & Co.: Kryptokurse am Sonntag unter Druck
Kritik an Wasserstoffwirtschaft bringt Aktien von Plug Power, Ballard & Co. unter Druck
Relief Therapeutics kommentiert Streitigkeiten mit Partner NeuroRx - Aktie sackt ab
Bloomberg traut dem Bitcoin 2021 400'000 US-Dollar zu
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: CS mit Greensill- und Archegos Klage von US-Pensionskasse konfrontiert
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Moderna-Aktie knickt ein: Moderna lieferte lediglich ein Fünftel der angekündigten Impfdosen
SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekordhoch im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Nach Rally: Wiederholt sich der Bitcoin-Crash von 2017?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit