New to Market: Organic Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Super Nutrition Flour From Big Bold Health®

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For two years, anticipation has been building among chefs, bakers, foodies, nutrition influencers, and even physicians about Big Bold Health®, a natural products start-up founded by Jeffrey Bland, PhD. The excitement is focused on a new type of flour that is milled from Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat, a plant with a remarkable nutrient profile that differs significantly from more common and widely available forms of buckwheat.

Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat—as its name implies—has an origin story that tracks to the rugged mountainous terrain of southeast Asia. Use of the plant as both a staple crop and a medicinal food dates back centuries in that region of the world. While academic researchers have made note of the potential health-promoting benefits of Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat's bioactive constituents in recent years, it was Dr. Bland—a highly respected thought leader in the professional nutrition community—who took action. He has established and funded a grower cooperative of small family farms in the Northern Appalachia region of upstate New York to produce the world's first commercial harvest of US-grown, organically certified Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat.

Big Bold Health®, the Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Company, was launched in July 2019. A following quickly grew for its innovative products ranging from dietary supplements to an advanced protein shake mix. It was an unusual choice to expand into flour, but Dr. Bland is convinced that introducing this new, natural, nutrient-packed cooking and baking option will prove to be a health gamechanger. "Plants, in essence, have their own immune systems," says Bland. "They produce phytonutrients called polyphenols, and these natural compounds help them survive and thrive. These nutrients can benefit humans when we eat plants as food. Because Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat had to adapt to harsh growing conditions over millennia, the polyphenol content is the highest I have ever seen in an analysis. The word 'superfood' doesn't seem adequate. I think it's 'super nutrition'."

Big Bold Health's artisanal, limited first run of organic Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat Super Nutrition Flour is available in 2lb bags at https://bigboldhealth.com. A second expanded harvest is planned for the fall of 2021.

About Big Bold Health®
Big Bold Health® is on a mission to improve global health through immunity. From revitalizing lost superfoods to crafting high-quality omega-3 products, Big Bold Health® draws from the best immunity interventions nature can offer. With an unparalleled dedication to science, sustainability, and quality, Big Bold Health® is creating a coIMMUNITY that supports enduring wellness for people, plants, and planet. Big Bold Health® products can be found online on Amazon and through select health providers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://bigboldhealth.com

Media Contact
Trish Eury
Director of Communications
trisheury@bigboldhealth.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-to-market-organic-himalayan-tartary-buckwheat-super-nutrition-flour-from-big-bold-health-301276212.html

SOURCE Big Bold Health

