New-to-market Buttitude's cheeky sheet masks for your butt launch at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

Buttitude's founders came up with the brainwave during a girls' night, facials included of course, and realised that the hydrogel sheet masks they were using to hydrate and regenerate their complexions would be so much better than all the creams they had tested on their derrieres.

"We got straight to work, creating three different hydrogel sheet mask types, designed to fit your bum perfectly, each formulated to combat different common issues we face with the skin on our 'butts'," says Business Development Director Maria Kluyts.

Each mask has its own set of FDA-approved, all-natural active ingredients, sourced from Jeju Island, South Korea, known for its rich volcanic elements, tropical paradise climate and stunning blue waters. The results? A major glow-up for your "bum".

The Buttitude Trifecta

There are three Buttitude products you need to squeeze into your skincare routine -- the Smoothing Butt Mask, the Hydrating Butt Mask and the Purifying Butt Mask. And naturally all are FDA-approved, 100% natural and animal cruelty-free.

Smoothing Butt Mask – An instant glow-up for your "butt".

Our smoothing sheet mask is made from juicy Jeju tangerines, designed to exfoliate your skin, minimise fine lines and smooth wrinkles, leaving your "bum" looking radiant and you feeling 100% fabulous. The mighty Jeju tangerine has long been celebrated amongst the locals for its incredible anti-ageing properties. Formulated from this all-natural active superfood ingredient, our smoothing sheet mask can even texture, restore elasticity and brighten the skin on your "buttocks". This incredible mask will leave your behind feeling tighter and looking younger -- a go-to mask for an instant perk-up for your "bum" and pick-me-up for your self-confidence.

Hydrating Butt Mask -- Hydration, hydration, hydration.

We've all heard it before: hydration is the key to healthy, luscious skin. Our hydrating hydrogel sheet mask is packed full of super-moisturizing lava seawater, leaving your "bum" soft, plump and rejuvenated. Lava seawater is another of Jeju Island's unique underground resources and contains minerals and nutritive salts with almost no organic material or pathogens. An incredibly rich, natural ingredient, it is primarily used to replenish your skin's elasticity and softness by maintaining moisture in the skin. Truly a secret-weapon for your skin, restore hydration and get that booty shining.

Purifying Butt Mask -- Got butt acne? Here's the cure.

All the best skincare regimes start with a good detox. Formulated with purifying volcanic ash from Jeju Island's Hallasan Volcano, this sheet mask for your "bum" will help you regulate sebum over-production and get rid of those pesky clogged pores. Volcanic ash has the unique natural ability to disinfect, soothe and treat skin for adverse conditions, such as acne, as it regulates sebum production while simultaneously cleansing, exfoliating and removing unwanted toxins. Unleash the all-natural, replenishing power of one of Mother Earth's most sought-after active ingredients offering a light and natural exfoliant that gently buffs your skin, revealing your butt's naturally glorious glow.

Make Buttitude a part of your weekly routine, for a happier, healthier "bum". Try our trio pack to see which of the three delivers the best results.

About Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

The first-ever edition of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week has concluded successfully, creating copious business opportunities for the world's companies and operators looking for new business solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.

652 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions took part in the event. 8,953 visitors from 115 countries and regions registered on the platform in order to virtually network, learn about current and upcoming trends. Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week offered a vital virtual business arena for the whole beauty industry while we are all waiting to meet again in Hong Kong in November 2021 for Cosmoprof Asia. Stay tuned for updates.

