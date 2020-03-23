New Telehealth Dentistry Service Brings Access to Critical Oral Care Home

BOSTON, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In its mission to make high-quality oral healthcare accessible to all, Virtudent, Inc. (http://www.virtudent.com), the leading provider of teledentistry services for employers, today announced a new service. Virtual Dental Consultations are now available, making it easy and convenient for anyone with dental-related questions, issues or pain to obtain advice and care from Virtudent's team of expert dental professionals from the safety and security of their own home.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, individuals are being asked to stay at home, and dental offices worldwide are closing their doors to all but emergency procedures. Failing to address symptoms quickly can mean going from routine to costly emergency care at a time when hospitals do not have the bandwidth or equipment to mitigate emergencies outside of COVID-19 cases.

Virtual Dental Consultations bring dental visits typically performed at a dentist's office directly to the patient in a digital format. Anyone can go to http://www.virtudent.com/teledentistry to schedule an online consultation. A Virtudent dentist will answer questions, assess the situation, provide recommendations and advice and refer to a specialty provider for additional care if needed. Virtudent will bill patients' dental insurance for the virtual visit. If no insurance is available, the patient will pay the discounted rate of $49.

"There are 2.2 million emergency room visits for dental problems annually, but most ERs in the U.S. are not equipped to deal with dental emergencies," said Dr. Scott Odell, Chief Dental Officer at Virtudent. "In our current public health crisis with the COVID-19 outbreak, teledentistry is essential as the first line of defense for keeping patients safe and healthy."

"We are excited to offer this vital service in support of our mission to advance dental health and access for all," said John Voith, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Virtudent. "In these trying times, Virtudent is committed to supporting our patients by providing online teledental emergency consultations. By bringing our high-quality, teledental diagnostic care to even more patients, we are making it safer for everyone, meeting them where they are today and working to help improve the overall health of the population."

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit http://www.virtudent.com/teledentistry.

About Virtudent

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Boston, Virtudent is a teledentistry practice committed to improving overall health and well-being by providing easy access to high-quality, prevention-focused dental care in the workplace. Through partnerships with hundreds of top employers, including Dunkin' Brands, Microsoft and Wayfair, they have saved their clients tens of thousands of employee work hours. Their business model brings together experienced dentists, highly-trained hygienists and a proprietary portable dental system in a convenient setting to address often overlooked oral health. For more information, visit http://www.virtudent.com.

