04.03.2020 11:45:00

New Telehealth Capability Helps Healthcare Providers Connect with Patients and Other Clinicians in Novel Ways

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DrFirst, a pioneer in technology, support, and services that connect people at touchpoints of patient care, today announced a new telehealth feature for DrFirst's BacklineR care collaboration tool. By partnering with Agora.io, the leading voice, video, and live interactive streaming platform, Backline now enables clinicians to connect with patients and other healthcare providers in real-time, from anywhere in the world.

DrFirst, the leading provider of e-prescribing, price transparency, and medication management solutions, uses comprehensive real-time data and connectivity to increase patient safety ratings, efficiency, and profitability. More than 220,000 healthcare professionals, 67,000 pharmacies, and hundreds of electronic health record (EHR) and pharmacy system vendors depend on DrFirst to improve workflows, expedite secure collaboration, and drive better outcomes. Visit www.drfirst.com or @DrFirst.

"For most people, the term 'telehealth' means an online visit they can schedule with a healthcare provider," said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. "Instead, DrFirst's Backline allows healthcare providers to initiate video sessions with other clinicians to discuss care plans, or with patients as part of follow-up care," he explained. "There are times when a physician needs more information – visual information – about a patient than can be communicated through a simple phone call. It may be seeing if the patient is moving normally or evaluating if a wound is infected. In some cases, the physician may just want to provide a more interactive level of service than a phone call can provide."

Telehealth services have expanded to include using the technology to improve and coordinate patient care, according to the U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration.

Healthcare providers can use Backline's telehealth capability to confer with other clinicians, similar to a traditional video conference, but using technology that meets HIPAA requirements to protect private patient information. Paramedics can use Backline EMS on their smartphones to consult hospital physicians to facilitate faster treatment for emergency patients.

"Our partnership with DrFirst gives healthcare providers valuable new options to take care of their patients," said Reggie Yative, COO of Agora. "Physicians, nurses, paramedics, and other healthcare providers can start a secure telehealth conference using their smartphone or computer."

Backline is used to improve care collaboration in nearly every setting, including hospitals, long-term care facilities, hospices, and pharmacies. Backline EMS also allows paramedics to access six months of patient medication histories, to help avoid dangerous drug interactions, even if patients are unresponsive or can't remember their medications. Paramedics also can share patient information on the way to the receiving hospital using Backline's secure messaging, to speed the time to treatment.

Because Backline's telehealth capability adheres to HIPAA standards for sharing protected health information, patients will be required to complete two-factor authentication before participating in a video call with their clinicians through the tool.

About Agora.io
Agora.io helps apps increase user engagement and retention with a developer platform for live, interactive audio, video, and messaging features at planetary scale. With a dedicated network and device-optimized SDKs, Agora is the only real-time engagement platform designed to cross borders and reach users on low-bandwidth networks and on lower-powered devices.

About DrFirst
Since 2000, DrFirstTM has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. We unite the HealthiverseTM by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it – so patients get the best care possible. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com.

Agora.io Media Contact
Alexandria Plew
Matter Communications
(971) 245-3616
aplew@matternow.com

DrFirst Media Contact
Sofia Kosmetatos
Amendola Communications
646-431-8423
skosmetatos@acmarketingpr.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-telehealth-capability-helps-healthcare-providers-connect-with-patients-and-other-clinicians-in-novel-ways-301015946.html

SOURCE DrFirst

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
EURO STOXX 50: Beschleunigter Abwärtstrend zur Seite verlassen
09:27
US-Zinssenkung verpufft
07:00
Dividend Payouts Look Meager in 2020s
06:55
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Die Erholung droht zu verpuffen / Sonova – Rückfall in alte Zeiten
03.03.20
SMI auf Erholungskurs | BX Swiss TV
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
03.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
02.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
mehr
SMI auf Erholungskurs | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SMI und DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Clariant-Aktie gefragt: Saudische Sabic stockt Beteiligung an Clariant auf
Deshalb setzt Milliardär Tim Draper statt auf Aktien vermehrt auf Bitcoin
Permira verkauft Teamviewer-Aktien im grossen Stil - Aktie verliert deutlich
Fed senkt Leitzins: Wall Street knickt ein -- SMI und DAX legen bis Börsenschluss zu - Indizes in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Das hätte Buffett verdient, wenn er 2018 in Bitcoin statt JPMorgan-Aktien investiert hätte
Fed senkt Leitzins
Hedgefonds stockt bei Tesla auf: Musks neuer Lieblings-Grossinvestor?
Merkel nennt Erdogans Umgang mit Flüchtlingen "inakzeptabel"
Das Coronavirus - Fluch oder Segen für das Apple iPhone?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der Heimatmarkt zieht ebenso wie der deutsche DAX am Mittwoch an. Asien Börsen begaben sich auf Richtungssuche.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;