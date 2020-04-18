+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
18.04.2020 02:05:00

New Tele-Locqum Platform Immediately Enables Healthcare Professionals to Safely Deliver Telemedicine to Patients Around the World

POCATELLO, Idaho, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To meet the needs of the ever-changing healthcare landscape, Locqum introduces the TeleLocqum platform, a HIPAA Compliant multidisciplinary database that facilitates healthcare providers launching a virtual medical care option to keep patients, providers, and staff safe during this pandemic.

During this time, many hospitals, urgent care centers, and private practices have been forced to close or offer only emergency appointments. A better alternative is to offer virtual health care appointments, but this was a challenging step for most clinics or hospitals to take — until now.

Made by and for doctors, Tele-Locqum is designed to facilitate launching this capacity for any size provider — and it's 100% FREE. Tele-Locqum has no brokers, no fees, and no paperwork hassles. The service costs nothing for any doctor, clinic, urgent care center, or hospital.

"We understand that physicians need to connect quickly and safely with patients who are seeking urgent access to top-notch healthcare without risking the well-being of themselves and of those around them," said Jacob DeLaRosa, MD, Co-Founder and CEO of Locqum.

"The demand for telemedicine is increasing as communities embrace social distancing and shelter-in-place policies. Tele-Locqum helps connect physicians with patients while preserving the social distancing guidelines set down by the Centers for Disease Control."

Healthcare professionals can sign up today at tele-locqum.com.

About Locqum

Locqum believes that healthcare providers need to do what they do best, and healthcare organizations need to focus on serving their communities. Tele-Locqum solves these issues and disrupts healthcare as we know it.

Locqum is a healthcare jobs platform founded by a group of health care professionals who have seen healthcare staffing become a cumbersome process for both providers and healthcare systems. Locqum has eliminated the excessive fees of the current healthcare staffing system and replaced it with a simple modern platform that brings healthcare providers and healthcare organizations together to cover the needs of each and every community, at no cost.

 

SOURCE Locqum

