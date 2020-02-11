11.02.2020 16:36:00

New Techniques for Treating Advanced Skin Cancer After Mohs Chemosurgery

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Cap Lesesne, of International Cosmetic Surgery in New York City, describes new techniques in reconstruction of advanced skin cancer of the face.

60 year old female pre and post skin flap to repair nose after Mohs chemosurgery to remove basal cell carcinoma.

It was estimated in 2019 that approximately 9,500 people in the United States were diagnosed with skin cancer every day. The majority of these cancers involved the face and scalp. It is also estimated that 1 in 5 people will develop a non-melanoma skin cancer in their lifetime. Most of these cancers will be on the face and will require removal with clear margins, which usually results in large defects. Plastic surgery is required to obtain the best cosmetic and functional results. 

Previously these required extensive procedures with significant scars, lengthy recoveries, and multiple treatments. 

Dr. Lesesne perfected a reverse nasolabial flap which positions the suture line to follow the natural creases and curves of the face by using skin from the cheek. This allows the scar hidden in a natural fold. This can be used to close large facial defects, especially the nose, in one operation, with minimal downtime, and lower treatment cost.

Dr. Lesesne has performed over 100 of these in New York and London during the past two years. 

Patients with skin cancer should consider this technique. Many Mohs chemosurgeons refer their patients to Dr. Lesesne for this specialty procedure to repair the defect from Mohs.  

Dr. Cap Lesesne is a board certified plastic surgeon in New York City. He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and is board certified by the General Medical Council (GMC) in the United Kingdom. He has over 30 years experience in plastic and reconstructive surgery and has consistently been named one of Castle Connolly's "Top Doctors" for over 20 years.

Diane Miller
Patient Coordinator at Dr. Cap Lesesne
212-570-6318
caplesesne@gmail.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-techniques-for-treating-advanced-skin-cancer-after-mohs-chemosurgery-301002979.html

SOURCE International Cosmetic Surgery

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:35
UBS Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Gold in Euro mit neuem Rekordhoch
13:13
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Gilead Sciences Inc
09:43
Vontobel: BRC mit tiefer Barriere auf Schweizer Aktien
09:28
SMI vor neuem Hoch
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
27.01.20
20-JÄHRIGE ANLEIHEN IM ZINSMARKT
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erreicht in Alzheimer-Studie mit Gantenerumab Ziele nicht - Aktie gleicht Verluste teils aus
Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
ams-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ams vollführt im Schlussquartal einen Umsatz- und Gewinnsprung
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
Rohstoffe im Blick: Diese Chancen haben Anleger durch den E-Boom
Wall Street höher -- SMI zeitweise über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Neuer CS-Chef Gottstein sieht Wachstum in Asien und Schwellenländern - Credit Suisse-Aktie in Grün
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen steigen -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Deutsche Bank stärkt Kernkapital um mindestens 1 Milliarde Dollar - Aktie im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street höher -- SMI zeitweise über 11'100 Punkten -- DAX mit neuem Rekord -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der heimischen Börse herrscht zwischenzeitlich Rekordlaune. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt kann der DAX ein neues Hoch erklimmen. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Dienstag freundlich. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen ebenfalls grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;