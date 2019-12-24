New tech adds a layer of protection to patio pavers, keeping them looking great for years to come, by EP Henry

WOODBURY, N.J., Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wonderful Hardscape additions like paver patios, walkways, pool decks and more increase the value and enjoyment of a home. Paving stones are a great choice for building these additions. Chosen for their longevity and versatility, pavers deliver an amazing return on investment. Unlike wood decking, pavers give a homeowner many different colors and textures to choose from. These colors and textures can be used to build visual interest, delineate the space and add depth and texture to the Hardscape. Unfortunately, pavers can vary widely in quality. It's important to look for certain features and characteristics in pavers to ensure they will look great for decades.

The evolution of stone

Throughout history, stone workers, called masons, have sought out alternatives to mined stone. Using natural products that were available nearby like cobblestone and flagstone was the method in early eras. Next in the evolution of masonry was making bricks out of earth and sand. Masons were limited to using surrounding natural resources. They experimented with different compounds to improve the strength and durability of their manufactured stone. Today, modern pavers are strong and long-lasting products that offer a world of choice for Hardscape builders. Artisans continue to innovate with paver molds and pigments to change the shapes and colors available to customers.

The sealing trend

While sealing is not required, many homeowners prefer the look of sealed pavers. The additional coating helps repel stains and maintain the paver color, especially in areas of high sun and rain. The sealing process involves coating the top layer of the pavers after installation. Sealing and resealing properly can be challenging, as polymeric sand residue and an uneven application can interfere with satisfactory results. Also, most topical sealers require re-application every 3-5 years to maintain their properties. Homeowners should account for this additional expense in their budget.

A new innovation in paver protection

Thanks to advances in the paving stone manufacturing process, homeowners who like sealed pavers can opt for pavers manufactured with a new, advanced technology that seals the pavers before they leave the plant. This in-line process (e.g. ColorTech™ by EP Henry) delivers an added layer of protective coating during production while maintaining the surface texture of the stone. The process acts to fill in microscopic surface fluctuations so that light is reflected differently than with standard pavers. This light-reflective property gives the pavers an enriched depth of color without compromising safety and slip-resistance standards. The technology provides longer lasting protection for the pavers with improved resistance to stains, acid rain and the sun's UV rays.

Just as a patio project begins with the first paver, manufactured paving stone quality begins with the first ingredients in the mix. Pavers that will last are made with the best compounds and latest technology. Taking the time to research the options in pavers will help guarantee a beautiful and long-lasting project.

About EP Henry®

