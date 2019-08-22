22.08.2019 02:15:00

New Survey: Nearly 80% of Retailers Offer Group or Affinity Discounts But Only 58% Use Effective ID Management Technology for Customer Insights and Fraud Prevention

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ID.me, the industry leader in secure online identification verification, today released a new survey report at eTail Boston showing that while most retailers provide targeted customer incentives based on group affiliations, memberships, and occupation, almost half forgo ID management technology that could help increase customer engagement, satisfaction, and profitability among those using the incentives.

ID.me will showcase the report's findings at eTail Boston, booth 410.

The report, Campaign Intelligence: How Retail Marketers Use Customer-Focused ID Management to Increase Satisfaction & Profitability, created by OneMarket and WBR Insights, found that:

  • Most retailers can only identify the affiliation of a prospect or customer if that person makes a purchase
  • 34% of retailers have no identity resolution strategy at all
  • 38% percent of retailers claim they struggle to build a robust understanding of their customers and prospects because their technologies do not integrate in a way that facilitates first-party data integration and enrichment

"Today's retailers know that customers value being part of an exclusive community and want to interact with brands through special offers as part of that community," said Melissa Blanken, ID.me Chief Marketing Officer. "This survey shows that while retailers are incorporating group affiliations in their sales processes, many are not fully leveraging technology that ensures a frictionless buying experience. Retailers who make it easier for customers to use exclusive offers enjoy increased customer engagement, satisfaction, and profitability."

To read the full report click here.

To learn more about how ID.me can help your brand enhance customer community, visit Booth 410 at eTail Boston or http://www.ID.me.

About ID.me
ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. ID.me's next-generation identity platform provides identity proofing, authentication, and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. ID.me's technology meets the highest federal standards for online identity proofing, authentication, KYC and AML requirements and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant Credential Service Provider by the Kantara Initiative. More than 14MM users and over 350 organizations use ID.me to verify identity, including healthcare organizations, federal and state government agencies, financial institutions, retailers, and nonprofits.

 

SOURCE ID.me

Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst mit Gewinnen -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch höher. Der DAX konnte Boden gutmachen. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich fester. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

