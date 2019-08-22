New Survey: Nearly 80% of Retailers Offer Group or Affinity Discounts But Only 58% Use Effective ID Management Technology for Customer Insights and Fraud Prevention

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ID.me, the industry leader in secure online identification verification, today released a new survey report at eTail Boston showing that while most retailers provide targeted customer incentives based on group affiliations, memberships, and occupation, almost half forgo ID management technology that could help increase customer engagement, satisfaction, and profitability among those using the incentives.

The report, Campaign Intelligence: How Retail Marketers Use Customer-Focused ID Management to Increase Satisfaction & Profitability, created by OneMarket and WBR Insights, found that:



Most retailers can only identify the affiliation of a prospect or customer if that person makes a purchase

34% of retailers have no identity resolution strategy at all

38% percent of retailers claim they struggle to build a robust understanding of their customers and prospects because their technologies do not integrate in a way that facilitates first-party data integration and enrichment

"Today's retailers know that customers value being part of an exclusive community and want to interact with brands through special offers as part of that community," said Melissa Blanken, ID.me Chief Marketing Officer. "This survey shows that while retailers are incorporating group affiliations in their sales processes, many are not fully leveraging technology that ensures a frictionless buying experience. Retailers who make it easier for customers to use exclusive offers enjoy increased customer engagement, satisfaction, and profitability."

