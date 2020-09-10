New Studio Series Treadmill Line from Horizon Fitness Allows Users to Connect with Any Streaming Fitness Service

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Fitness, a leading provider of high-performance home exercise equipment, today announced the new 2020 Studio Series treadmill lineup. Designed to use with any streaming fitness class or training app, the three new treadmills include the 7.0AT, 7.4AT and the 7.8AT.

All three treadmills feature Bluetooth Smart technology and the ability to connect to a variety of streaming workouts and fitness apps, including Peloton, Zwift and more – without locking the user into any one subscription or service.

"People want the freedom and flexibility to use any content they choose with their home fitness equipment, whether it is one of the popular apps today, virtual workout classes offered by their local gym, or the next streaming fitness service that launches in the future," said Mike Olson, Executive Vice President of Sporting Goods and E-commerce, Horizon Fitness. "That is exactly what the Studio Series treadmill lineup delivers – the freedom to stream any content you want, on any device you choose, at a price you can afford."

In addition to advanced connectivity, Horizon Studio Series treadmills come equipped with a complete set of unique features that support dynamic, trainer-led workout experiences at home.

QuickDial™ Controls simplify speed and incline changes with just the swipe of your palm and one-touch Quick Keys jump to your preferred speed and incline settings at the touch of a button

RapidSync™ Performance Drive System speeds up and slows down faster than any other treadmill in its class to maximize interval workouts and keep pace with instructor cues

Bluetooth speakers connect to your content for an immersive training experience

Tech-compatible design features multiple options for tablet placement without blocking important workout metrics and a rapid device charging port

Included Bluetooth heart rate chest strap connects directly to the Peloton and Zwift apps (7.4AT and 7.8AT)

Sync your workout data with popular fitness tracking apps, including MapMyRun and MyFitnessPal

For runners who just want a comfortable run on a best-in-class treadmill, the Horizon Studio Series offers just that, without forcing the user to pay for built in touchscreens and features they are not going to use. Additionally, the intuitive controls, ultra-responsive drive system and durable frame design provide a premium training platform that is ready for any workout style or personal goal.

"We set out to design a truly new treadmill that works with any streaming content you choose, and the result was a treadmill that works better for everyone, no matter how you run," said Clint Myers, Vice President of Product Development, Horizon Fitness. "The controls are easier to use, speed and incline transitions are faster and smoother, and our open approach to connectivity means you can try new apps and services at any time or use none at all. It's up to you. It's your run."

Horizon Fitness Studio Series treadmills start at $999 and are currently available at HorizonFitness.com and select fitness retailers throughout the U.S.

About Horizon Fitness

Horizon Fitness is a subsidiary of Johnson Health Tech, a worldwide leader in the exercise equipment industry for more than 40 years. Horizon Fitness designs, manufactures and sells a wide assortment of award-winning fitness equipment for residential use, including treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes and rowing machines.

About Johnson Health Tech

Johnson Health Tech, Inc. (JHT), Taiwan, is among the world's largest and fastest-growing fitness equipment manufacturers and is home to some of the most respected brands in the fitness industry, including Matrix, Vision and Horizon. The company manufactures a wide assortment of fitness equipment for commercial and residential use, including treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes and strength training equipment. JHT's global management headquarters is based in Taichung, Taiwan, with global product development, marketing and engineering based in Cottage Grove, Wis.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-studio-series-treadmill-line-from-horizon-fitness-allows-users-to-connect-with-any-streaming-fitness-service-301127624.html

SOURCE Horizon Fitness