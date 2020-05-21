New Solution Finder Service Helps Financial Institutions and Businesses Find Qualified Payments Solution Providers

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching this week, the new and improved Solution Finder is designed to help financial institutions, businesses and governmental agencies easily and efficiently find payments solutions which can meet and exceed requirements. In this time of social distancing where the traditional process of solution provider research and selection (tradeshows, conferences and in-person meetings) is severely hampered, the Solution Finder provides an online, phone and email alternative which is faster, more efficient, and best of all, free to organizations looking for payments-related services and solutions.

The new Solution Finder is based upon a service originally offered by RemoteDepositCapture.com which helped hundreds of organizations find and select qualified Remote Deposit Capture solution providers. One key success story includes the US Treasury who used the Solution Finder as they were starting their payments modernization initiative. After completing the simple Solution Finder request form and being placed in contact with Solution Providers who could meet and exceed their requirements, the US Treasury selected Ensenta as their service provider, with whom they continue to work with today.

The new and improved Solution Finder now covers a growing list of solutions and services, including ACH Solutions, Integrated Receivables, Remote Deposit Capture, Risk Compliance and Audit services, and more. Additional solutions and services will be added to the Solution Finder in the coming months including Risk Management, Payments Consulting, Mobile Banking / Payments, Corporate Treasury Services, Fast / Real-Time Payments and more.

If your organization is looking for payments services and solutions, the Solution Finder can help connect you, for free, to Solution Providers who can meet and exceed your requirements and objectives. Please visit www.PaymentsCentral.com to get started.

For Payments-Related Service & Solution Providers

The Solution Finder provides our network of service and solution providers pre-qualified and verified new business opportunities. We are building the industry's largest network of Payments-related service and solution providers. To learn more about the Solution Provider Network and join, please visit https://www.paymentscentral.com/join-the-network .

For Payments-Related Associations and Publishers

The Solution Finder is a value-added service you can offer, for free, to your members and readership. Plus, there is the opportunity to generate commission-based revenues. To learn more and signup, please visit https://www.paymentscentral.com/become-a-partner .

About the Solution Finder

The Solution Finder helps financial institutions, businesses and governmental agencies easily and efficiently find payments solutions which can meet and exceed requirements – for free. Owned and operated by the team at RemoteDepositCapture.com, the service leverages over 50 years of payments and cash management experience, along with having already helped hundreds of organizations find RDC Solutions. To learn more about the Solution Finder, please visit www.PaymentsCentral.com.

Media Contact:

John Leekley

888-290-1581

240276@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-solution-finder-service-helps-financial-institutions-and-businesses-find-qualified-payments-solution-providers-301063416.html

SOURCE Remote Deposit Capture, LLC