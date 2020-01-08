<
08.01.2020 09:12:35

New senior NOK preferred bonds

SpareBank 1 SMN has issued NOK 1.5bn in new senior preferred bonds.

Fixed rate with maturity October 2025 and floating rate with maturity April 2025.

SEB and SpareBank 1 Markets acted as arrangers.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

