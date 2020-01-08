|
08.01.2020 09:12:35
New senior NOK preferred bonds
SpareBank 1 SMN has issued NOK 1.5bn in new senior preferred bonds.
Fixed rate with maturity October 2025 and floating rate with maturity April 2025.
SEB and SpareBank 1 Markets acted as arrangers.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Apple / Alphabet / Microsoft
|51176593
|59.00 %
|8.40 %
|Companie Financière Richemont SA / Dufry AG / Swatch Group I
|51176594
|69.00 %
|8.20 %
|Nestlé / Swatch I / Swisscom / Zurich
|51176595
|65.00 %
|7.50 %